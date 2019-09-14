2 Pak soldiers killed in firing along Afghan border

At least two Pakistani soldiers were killed and as many injured in cross-border firing from the Afghan side in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, officials said.

The firing killed two soldiers and injured two others in Shahi Kot area of Dir Upper district of the province. The condition of one of the soldier is said to be critical, the officials said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident principal of a degree college in Hangu district of the province was gunned down by unknown assailants, police said, adding that the reason behind the assassination was stated to be personal enmity.

