REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Hong Kong police fired water cannon and volleys of tear gas to break up protesters throwing petrol bombs and bricks near the Legislative Council building and central government offices on Sunday, the latest in weeks of sometimes violent unrest.

IRAN-USA-MISSILES Iran says U.S. bases and aircraft carriers within range of its missiles: Tasnim

DUBAI (Reuters) - An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Sunday that U.S. bases and aircraft carriers in the region were within the range of Iranian missiles after the U.S. accused Iran of leading attacks on Saudi oil plants, raising tensions in the Middle East. The U.S.

USA-INDIANA Thousands of fetal remains found on Illinois property of the deceased doctor

(Reuters) - More than 2,200 preserved fetal remains have been found on the Illinois property of a recently deceased doctor who performed abortions, the Will County sheriff's office said in a statement. USA-AUTOS-LABOR

UAW says no GM contract extension, union leaders to meet Sunday DETROIT (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) said late on Saturday it would not extend its contract with General Motors Co (GM.N) and would decide on a course of action at a meeting of union leaders in Detroit Sunday morning that could result in talks resuming or possibly workers going out on strike.

BUSINESS SAUDI-ARAMCO-MARKETS

Saudi, Gulf stocks fall after the attack on Aramco oil plants DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi stocks plunged 2.3% as the market opened on Sunday, after attacks on two plants at the heart of the kingdom's oil industry a day earlier knocked out more than half of Saudi crude output.

USA-OPIOIDS-LITIGATION Companies ask the judge in U.S. opioid trial to recuse himself

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Major drug wholesalers and retailers facing a massive lawsuit for allegedly fostering the nation's opioid crisis asked the judge hearing the case to recuse himself on Saturday. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-EMMYS 'Leaving Neverland' wins Emmy, Beyonce snubbed for 'Homecoming'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A documentary about alleged sexual abuse by Michael Jackson won an Emmy on Saturday while RuPaul was named the best reality show host and Beyonce went home empty-handed. TELEVISION-APPLE-DICKINSON

Apple TV+ premieres with star-studded period drama 'Dickinson' at Tribeca Festival NEW YORK (Reuters) - Apple TV+ premiered its first show at the Tribeca TV Festival on Saturday, flaunting feminist snark, lavish period costumes and a star-studded cast in "Dickinson," a series that sheds a modern light on the life of an iconic American poet.

SPORTS BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-FURY-WALLIN

Fury overcomes wound and Wallin for points victory (Reuters) - Britain's Tyson Fury overcame an early cut over his right eye to win a majority decision against his gutsy Swedish opponent Otto Wallin in Las Vegas on Saturday.

TENNIS-TENNIS-DAVIS-CUP-RECAP Thiem loses but Novak propels Austria to Davis Cup win

Dominic Thiem had his nine-match singles winning streak in Davis Cup play snapped but Austria won the final match to pull out a 3-2 win over Finland on Saturday in a Group 1 tie at Espoo, Finland. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS FRANCE-POLITICS/FAR-RIGHT (PIX)

France's Le Pen plots course to 2020 municipal elections in annual address Amid signs the tide may be turning against the nationalist movements that have reshaped Europe's political landscape, France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen will plot her path to next year's municipal elections in an end-summer annual address to partisans.

15 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/JOHNSON-JUNCKER (TV)

British prime minister meets EU Commission President British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker over lunch in Luxembourg. Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, will join the working lunch.

16 Sep USA-ELECTION/SOUTH CAROLINA (PIX)

Biden, Sanders to attend Galivants Ferry Stump meeting in South Carolina Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and several other candidates on Monday will speak at the Galivants Ferry Stump meeting in South Carolina, a state party tradition dating back to 1876.

16 Sep BRITAIN-EU/

UK Liberal Democrats hold annual party conference Britain's anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat party host their annual conference in the seaside town of Bournemouth.

16 Sep BRITAIN-EU/FARAGE (PIX) (TV)

Interview - Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks to Reuters about Brexit and the future.

16 Sep ARMENIA-POLITICS/

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to hold a news conference Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan plans to hold a news conference

16 Sep EU-HUNGARY/ (TV)

EU holds first formal rule of law debate against Hungary European Union ministers hold a first formal debate about the bloc's concerns over the rule of law in Hungary after the European Parliament triggered a probe against Budapest over Prime Minister Viktor Orban's moves to tighten the noose around media, courts, academics and NGOs.

16 Sep UN-NUCLEAR/ (PIX) (TV)

U.N. nuclear watchdog's annual General Conference The U.N. nuclear watchdog holds its annual General Conference, a week-long meeting of its member states and its biggest policy-making body.

16 Sep ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-LONDON/VICTORIA BECKHAM (PIX) (TV) No Spice Girl, Beckham is pure designer at London Fashion Week

The former popstar presents her collection at London Fashion Week with her husband, David, and their children expected to attend. 15 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FED/ECONOMY (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Fed's year of uncertainty trades "remarkably positive" for "no precedent" A year ago, U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell held a "remarkably positive outlook" for an economy enjoying a "historically rare" combination of good news including low unemployment, low inflation and strong growth that were all expected to continue.

15 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-STOCKS/TVIX (GRAPHIC)

Out-of-whack volatility ETN raises a yellow flag for traders Volatility traders are watching the price of a popular volatility-tracking exchange-traded note (ETN) closely as a departure in its trading price from its theoretical value evokes memories of the sudden crash of another volatility product in 2018.

16 Sep ROCHE-INVESTORS/

Roche holds the Pharma Day event as the company diversifies away from cancer Roche meets with investors about drugs in its pipeline as the biggest maker of cancer drugs diversifies its portfolio to include a slate of medicines for rare diseases, among other new products.

16 Sep USA-STOCKS/TVIX (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX -TVIX: The No.1 volatility-linked exchange-traded product The price of a popular exchange-traded note that tracks stock market volatility has gotten out of sync with its underlying futures, evoking memories of a volatility surge that accompanied a stock market drop last year and cratered a similarly popular ETF.

16 Sep GAZPROM-NORD STREAM 2/ (PIX) (TV)

Construction and laying of Nord Stream 2 offshore pipeline continues despite lack of Danish permit The construction and laying of the 1,225 km (760 mile) Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which has bitterly divided the EU and fueled U.S. anger, continues in the Baltic Sea despite missing a Danish permit.

16 Sep EU-CROPS/ (PIX)

EU crop monitor issues monthly yield forecasts Focus on yield revisions for maize and sugar beet after this summer's heatwaves and drought in parts of Europe stressed crops ahead of autumn harvesting.

16 Sep LEBANON-ECONOMY/DOLLAR (PIX)

Dollar-hungry Lebanese importers feel foreign currency liquidity tightening Dollar-hungry Lebanese importers have found it harder and more expensive to acquire dollars in recent weeks, with banks discouraging conversions and citizens increasingly favouring foreign currency in a country seeking to avoid economic crisis.

16 Sep EU-BUDGET/

EU ministers discuss bloc's long-term budget European Union ministers responsible for European affairs meet in Brussels to discuss the bloc's budget for the 2021-2027 period.

16 Sep CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/SUMMIT (PIX) (TV) Leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran hold summit in Ankara

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosts a summit with the leaders of Russia and Iran in the Turkish capital Ankara. 16 Sep

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS USA-MEASLES/

U.S. provides update on its worst measles outbreak in a quarter-century U.S. health officials provide updated figures on the nation's largest measles outbreak in a quarter-century.

16 Sep

