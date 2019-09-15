90 terrorists killed, 20 injured in counter-terrorism operation by US, Afghan forces in Paktika

In a joint counter-terrorism operation by the Aghan and the US forces, 110 Taliban terrorists were killed or injured in the South-eastern Paktika province on Sunday. The Afghan security forces conducted the operations with the support of US airpower in Warmama district, 203rd Thunder Corps said, as cited by the Khaama Press.

The spokesperson of the Afgan National Army corp said that the security forces killed at least 90 terrorists during the operations and injured at least 20 others. Moreover, the 203rd Thunder Corps said the security forces also destroyed 23 motorcycles, a tractor and some weapons during the operations. (ANI)

