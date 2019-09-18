Tropical storm Jerry forms in Central Atlantic: U.S. NHC

Tropical Storm Jerry has formed in the central Atlantic and is likely to move near the northern Leeward Islands by Thursday night or Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

The tenth named storm of the 2019 season is located about 960 miles (1,545 km) east of the Leeward Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km/h), the NHC said. "Jerry is expected to become a hurricane by the time it moves near the northern Leeward Islands," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

