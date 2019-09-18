Imran Khan discusses Kashmir issue with Pak Army chief Bajwa

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday discussed the Kashmir issue with Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ahead of his visit to the US to attend the UN General Assembly. Earlier in the day, Khan said he will "forcefully present the Kashmir issue like never before" at the UN General Assembly session next week.

Khan and Bajwa deliberated on the overall security situation of the country, the Kashmir issue and on other regional developments ahead of his crucial visit to Saudi Arabia and the US, officials said here. The Pakistani premier will embark on Saudi Arabia visit on September 19. It will be followed by his visit to the US where he will address the UNGA and also meet President Donald Trump and other world leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)