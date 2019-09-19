REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

The United States was discussing with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf allies possible responses to an attack on Saudi oil facilities they blame on Iran and which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described as an act of war on the kingdom.

ISRAEL-ELECTION

Weakened Netanyahu seeks Israeli unity government with rival Gantz

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -

Israel's weakened Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited his main rival, Benny Gantz, on Thursday to join him in a broad coalition government — an abrupt change of strategy after failing to win a ruling majority in an election.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-AIRPORT

Democrats seek details on U.S. military use of Trump resort hotel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Documents from the Pentagon show that "far more taxpayer funds" were spent by the U.S. military on overnight stays at a Trump resort in Scotland than previously known, two Democratic lawmakers said on Wednesday, as they demanded more evidence from the Defense Department as part of their investigation.

USA-TOURISM-BRAND-USA

U.S. travel industry urges Washington to reauthorize tourism body Brand USA Some 15 executives from companies associated with the tourism industry, such as American Express and Marriott, have urged the U.S. government to renew federal funding of Brand USA, which promotes the United States as a travel destination.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA

The U.S., Chinese trade deputies face off in Washington amid deep differences WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese deputy trade negotiators were set to resume face-to-face talks on Thursday for the first time in nearly two months as the world's two largest economies try to bridge deep policy differences and find a way out of a bitter and protracted trade war.

TESLA-MODEL-3-SAFETY

Tesla's Model 3 earns insurance industry's top safety rating

Tesla Inc's Model 3 electric sedan has earned the top safety rating from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS), becoming the first Tesla to do so.

ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-MILAN

Style trumps fashion at Prada, Pilotto goes to the beach at Milan shows

MILAN (Reuters) - Prada chose personal style over fashion while Peter Pilotto merged the beach with the ballroom at their catwalk shows on Wednesday, kicking off the first day of Milan Fashion Week.

EXHIBITION-FILM-AUCTION

Dinosaurs, droids and holy hand-grenade up for grabs at film auction LONDON (Reuters) - Jurassic Park dinosaur skulls, a Star Wars stormtrooper helmet and Monty Python's holy hand grenade are among movie memorabilia going under the hammer in London this month at an auction organizers expect to exceed 6 million pounds ($7.5 million).

SPORTS TENNIS-SERENA

Age not an obstacle to Serena's pursuit of 24th major: Mouratoglou Serena Williams is getting faster and fitter in her hunt for an elusive 24th Grand Slam title and the 37-year-old still has time on time on her side despite missed opportunities, the American's coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, has said.

BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-STL-RECAP

Wainwright out-pitches Scherzer, Cardinals handle Nationals

Adam Wainwright allowed one unearned run over seven innings to help the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-1 win against the visiting Washington Nationals in the rubber game of their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS ARGENTINA-ECONOMY/CONTRACEPTION (PIX) (TV)

Unsafe sex: Argentina crisis deflates condom sales as costs rise In South America's capital of romance, Argentine lovers are cutting back on one important cost: contraception.

19 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT TURKEY-CENBANK/MINUTES

Turkish central bank publishes minutes of its latest MPC meeting 19 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

AUTOS-EMISSIONS/TRUMP (PIX) (TV) Trump and California go to war over clean cars

Trump administration revokes California's authority to require automakers to build cleaner vehicles than federal requirements demand. 19 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

MHI-CANADA/ Mitsubishi Aircraft to make the announcement in Montreal

The planemaking division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is to make an announcement in Montreal, after MHI's recently-announced acquisition of Bombardier's regional jet division. 19 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

JPMORGAN-ERDOES/

JPMorgan's head of asset and wealth management to speak in New York

JPMorgan Chase & Co's head of asset and wealth management Mary Callahan-Erdoes is expected to talk about client sentiment at the largest U.S. bank and how clients are adjusting their portfolios amid lower interest rates and rising uncertainty. 19 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/HANFU (PIX)

Chinese take to the streets in clothing from bygone dynasties

Devotees of "Hanfu", or clothing worn by the country's dominant Han ethnic group from bygone eras, are becoming a more common sight across China, and say that though there are instances of it receiving support from the government, ultimately their interest is sparked by personal growth. 20 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD

Global Economy Weekahead

A weekly look at key economic events for the global economy in the coming seven days. 20 Sep

CLIMATE-CHANGE/STRIKE (PIX) (TV)

Millions to march in worldwide climate change strikes

Several million people are expected to participate in 2,500 protests across more than 100 countries, aiming to put pressure on their governments to take action to reverse climate change. This precedes a special summit on climate change at the United Nations on September 23. 20 Sep

SPORTS TENNIS-LAVER CUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Laver Cup - Team news conferences Team Europe and Team World speak to the media ahead of the third annual Laver Cup in Geneva. Team Europe features Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal while the likes of Nick Kyrgios and John Isner are in the Team World line-up.

19 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-SALA/SENTENCE (PIX)

Two due to be sentenced for photographing corpse of soccer player Emiliano Sala Two workers from a British CCTV firm are due to be sentenced at Swindon Crown Court for accessing graphic mortuary footage, later circulated on social media, of the body of the late Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala, who was killed in a plane crash in January.

20 Sep SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-BIOTECH/PETS (PIX) Biotech is going to the dogs - and big profits await

Twenty years after biotech drugs made from living cells revolutionized human medicine, animal health companies around the globe are ramping up investments to develop the technology for dogs and cats. 19 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/SALLES (PIX) (TV) Brazil environment minister addresses outcry over burning Amazon, threats to conservation

Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles sits down with Reuters to address the global outcry over fires in the Amazon and criticism that President Jair Bolsonaro has undercut conservation efforts in the world's largest rainforest. 19 Sep 18:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/IPCC-OCEANS IPCC meeting to agree on a special report on climate change and oceans

The 51st session of the IPCC to consider the special report on the ocean and cyrosphere in a changing climate. 20 Sep

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ANWAR

Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim at Singapore event Anwar Ibrahim touted to be Malaysia's next prime minister, will speak at the Milken Institute Asia Summit on the trends, challenges, and opportunities faced by Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

19 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/STRIKE (PREVIEW) (PIX)

Millions expected at Friday global climate strikes, led by Thunberg in New York Millions of people around the world were expected to partake in a climate strike movement on Friday to urge political action on climate change, led by teenage activist Greta Thunberg ahead of the United Nation's climate action summit this week. 19 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

USA-AFGHANISTAN/KHALILZAD (PIX) (TV) U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan holds classified House briefing

President Donald Trump's special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, holds a classified, closed-door briefing for the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, under an agreement in which the committee lifted a subpoena compelling him to testify. 19 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

FRANCE-REFORM/IVF (TV) Macron banks on culture shift ahead of a debate on IVF for lesbians, donor anonymity

French President Emmanuel Macron banks on culture shift ahead of the debate on IVF for lesbians, donor anonymity. Preview the upcoming debate in parliament over legislation that would allow in-vitro fertilization (IVF) for lesbian couples and single women and partially lift anonymity rights for sperm and egg donors, a long-standing campaign pledge of Macron. 20 Sep

MEXICO-GUATEMALA/ (PIX) (TV) Mexico's Lopez Obrador due to meet Guatemalan president-elect

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador scheduled to meet Guatemalan president-elect Alejandro Giammattei in the city of Merida on Friday. 20 Sep

USA-AREA51/ (PIX) (TV) Alien-hunting US tourists expected to flock to Area 51

The small town of Rachel, Nevada is bracing for an influx of tourists responding to a call to 'storm' Area 51, a secretive U.S. military base believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extraterrestrials. 20 Sep

GEORGIA-OPPOSITION/ (PIX) (TV) Georgian opposition holds an anti-government rally in Tbilisi

Georgian opposition activists plan an anti-government rally in the capital of Tbilisi. 20 Sep

UN-NUCLEAR/ U.N. nuclear watchdog's annual General Conference

The U.N. nuclear watchdog holds its annual General Conference, a week-long meeting of its member states and its biggest policy-making body. 20 Sep

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/UN

U.N. Security Council due to vote on rival draft resolutions calling for a truce in Syria's Idlib The United Nations Security Council is due to vote on Thursday on rival draft resolutions that both calls for a truce in northwest Syria after Russia and China put forward their own text in response to a proposal by Kuwait, Germany, and Belgium. 19 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX) Monitoring developments in India's Kashmir amid tight security after New Delhi revoked special status of the region

Monitoring developments in Kashmir amid tensions over India's decision this month to revoke the special status of its portion of the majority Muslim region that both countries claim. 20 Sep

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE TURKEY-ECONOMY/COURT

Two Bloomberg reporters stand trial over a story on Turkish economy A Turkish court starts the trial of two Bloomberg reporters over a story published in August 2018 regarding effects of a sharp decline in the Turkish lira and how authorities and banks were responding.

20 Sep ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV) Blumarine, Etro present Spring 2020 lines at Milan Fashion Week

Italian brands Blumarine and Etro unveil their womenswear collections for spring/summer 2020 at Milan Fashion Week. 20 Sep

Also Read: Facebook launches dating service in United States

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)