People News Roundup: U.S. journalist Cokie Roberts, a 'founding mother' of National Public Radio, dead at 75

Reuters
Updated: 19-09-2019 18:46 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

U.S. journalist Cokie Roberts, a 'founding mother' of National Public Radio, dead at 75

U.S. journalist Cokie Roberts, regarded by National Public Radio as one of its "founding mothers" and a prominent political commentator on ABC News, died on Tuesday at 75 at her Washington home from complications of breast cancer, her family said. Roberts worked in radio as a foreign correspondent for CBS and a congressional correspondent for NPR in the 1970s. She went on to become ABC's chief congressional analyst.

