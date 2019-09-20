International Development News
Development News Edition
Afghanistan hospital attack deaths rise to 39, with 140 wounded -Afghan official

Reuters Qalat
Updated: 20-09-2019 16:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Taliban suicide bombing of a hospital in southern Afghanistan killed 39 people, almost doubling the previous death toll of 20, a provincial government spokesman said on Friday. The number of wounded in Thursday's attack in Qalat, the capital of Zabul province, also rose to 140, said Gul Islam Syaal.

"Only two of those killed were security force members, and the rest of them are civilians, including women, children, patients, and visitors," he said. "The hospital is completely destroyed."

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
