REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6 a.m. SGT

GLOBAL CLIMATE-CHANGE-STRIKE/

Inspired by Swedish teen, worldwide protest demands climate action Millions of young people flooded the streets of cities around the world on Friday to demand political leaders take urgent steps to stop climate change, uniting in a worldwide protest inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

SAUDI-ARAMCO/ Media visit Saudi oil plant damaged in strike blamed on Iran

ABQAIQ, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia on Friday took media on a tour of oil facilities damaged by attacks that Washington and Riyadh blame on Iran, showing melted pipes and burnt equipment, as Tehran vowed wide retaliation if heightened tensions boil over into hostilities. U.S.

AUTOS-EMISSIONS-LAWSUIT/ California, other states take Trump to court over auto emissions rules

WASHINGTON - A group of 23 states on Friday sued to block the Trump administration from undoing California’s authority to set strict car pollution rules, one of the biggest U.S. battles over climate change. USA-AUTOS-LABOR/

Warren, Sanders to visit striking GM workers as dispute continues WASHINGTON - Two major Democratic presidential candidates plan to visit striking General Motors workers in Detroit in the coming days as a five-day-old labor dispute threatens to enter its second week.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

Hopes for trade breakthrough fade as China cancels U.S. farm visits CHICAGO - A U.S.-China trade deal appeared elusive on Friday after Chinese officials unexpectedly canceled a visit to farms in Montana and Nebraska amid two days of ongoing talks in Washington.

FITBIT-M-A-EXCLUSIVE/ Exclusive: Fitbit considers whether it should explore a sale - sources

Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc has been in talks with an investment bank about the possibility of exploring a sale amid challenges in successfully pivoting from fitness trackers to smartwatches, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS-ROME/ Prince Harry, Meghan, Ivanka Trump attend designer's Rome wedding

ROME - Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan joined an array of celebrities on Friday for the glitzy wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at a 17th century Italian villa overlooking the city of Rome. FASHION-MILAN-BLUMARINE/

Blumarine says elegance comes in kindness at Milan show MILAN - With a blooming rose catwalk, Italian fashion designer Anna Molinari dedicated her latest collection for label Blumarine to kindness on Friday, a virtue she said seemed “to belong to a time past”.

SPORTS NFL-CRIME/ANTONIO BROWN

New England Patriots release Antonio Brown, who faces rape allegation Sept 20 - The New England Patriots on Friday released wide receiver Antonio Brown, the team said in a statement after the athlete was accused of rape by his former personal trainer.

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Willett, Rahm share halfway lead in PGA Championship, McIlroy makes cut

Sept 20 - England's Danny Willett and Spain's Jon Rahm share a two-stroke lead at the BMW PGA Championship heading into the weekend, with both sitting at 11-under par after the second round on Friday. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS PG&E US-BANKRUPTCY/

Wildfire victims in PG&E bankruptcy to present $24 bln reorganization plan The committee for wildfire victims in the bankruptcy of PG&E Co says in a court filing it is prepared to present a $24 billion reorganization plan for the power provider that resolves all wildfire liabilities that pushed the company to seek court protection from its creditors.

20 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SRI LANKA-CORRUPTION/CHINA China's ALIT rejects Sri Lanka leader's graft allegation

China's state-run Aerospace Long-March International Trade Co (ALIT) on Friday rejected Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena's allegation of misappropriating 2 billion rupees ($11 million) in a deal to work on the construction of South Asia's tallest tower. Sep 21

CANADA-ELECTION/ Battered Trudeau gets brief reprieve amid Canada blackface scandal

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got his first day out of the spotlight on Saturday after being relentlessly hammered for images showing him in blackface, which have threatened to derail his re-election campaign. Sep 21

COLOMBIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Interview with Colombia's Duque on congressional deadlock, security challenges

We’ll interview Duque before he heads to the United Nations General Assembly meeting about how he plans to get vital economic laws through a divided and hostile congress – especially amid concern from ratings agencies about the country’s fiscal health. We'll also ask how his government will battle FARC dissidents and keep other former combatants from joining them. Sep 21

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Giorgio Armani presents Spring 2020 line at Milan Fashion Week Veteran Italian designer Giorgio Armani unveils the Spring/Summer 2020 collection for his main womenswear line.

Sep 21 SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CLIMATE-CHANGE/IPCC-OCEANS IPCC meeting to agree on special report on climate change and oceans

The 51st session of the IPCC to consider the special report on the ocean and cyrosphere in a changing climate. Sep 21

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX)

Monitoring developments in India's Kashmir amid tight security after New Delhi revoked special status of the region Monitoring developments in Kashmir amid tensions over India's decision this month to revoke the special status of its portion of the majority Muslim region that both countries claim. Sep 21

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS STORM-LORENA/ (PIX)

Hurricane Lorena threatens Mexican beach resorts of Los Cabos with heavy rain Storm Lorena became a hurricane again early on Friday as it closed in on the south of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, threatening to lash the popular beach resorts of Los Cabos with heavy rain and high winds.

Sep 21 SPORTS

TENNIS-LAVERCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Laver Cup

Day two of the Laver Cup at Geneva's Palexpo. Europe - featuring Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - play the Rest of the World in the third edition of the competition. 21 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

