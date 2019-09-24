Karen turns into tropical storm again- NHC

Karen became a tropical storm again on Tuesday, with heavy rain and strong winds expected across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands later in the day, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The tropical storm is currently located about 90 miles (145 km) southwest of St. Croix with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour(65 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

