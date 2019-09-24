British parliament to resume on Wednesday: speaker

International Development News
PTI London
Updated: 24-09-2019 17:11 IST
London, Sep 24 (AFP) House of Commons speaker John Bercow on Tuesday said that Britain's parliament will prepare to resume proceedings on Wednesday after the Supreme Court ruled Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend it unlawful.

"I have instructed the House authorities to undertake such steps as are necessary to ensure that the House of Commons sits tomorrow and that it does so at 11:30am (1030 GMT)," Bercow told reporters outside parliament. (AFP) ZH

