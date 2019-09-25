REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1000 GMT/0600 ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL UN-ASSEMBLY

Trump sees path to peace with Iran as he denounces Tehran for 'bloodlust' U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced Iran’s “bloodlust” and called on other nations to join the United States to apply pressure on Iran after attacks on Saudi oil facilities, but said there is a path to peace.

CHINA-USA China says has no intent to play 'Game of Thrones' but warns on sovereignty

China’s top diplomat hit back at U.S. criticism of its trade and development model on Tuesday, saying Beijing had no intention to “play the Game of Thrones on the world stage” but warned Washington to respect its sovereignty, including in Hong Kong. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER House Democrats plunge into Trump impeachment inquiry

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives plunge into a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Wednesday, a move that could dramatically change the 2020 presidential race. USA-EDUCATION-CHEATING

Second parent gets four-month sentence in U.S. college scandal: media A California businessman was sentenced to four months in prison for paying bribes to get his son into a prestigious university, media reported on Tuesday, the second parent jailed in a U.S. college admissions cheating scandal.

BUSINESS WEWORK-NEUMANN-CEOS-NEWSMAKER

WeWork chief Neumann's top lieutenants step up as successors As WeWork parent We Company’s CEO Adam Neumann asked Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham to separately take care of the U.S. office-sharing space start-up’s finances and business, they developed turfs that became their mutual ticket to the top job.

THYSSENKRUPP-RESTRUCTURING-CEO Thyssenkrupp plunged into turmoil as CEO Kerkhoff set to leave

Thyssenkrupp is preparing to replace its chief executive Guido Kerkhoff, whose brief tenure at the German submarines-to-car-parts group included four profit warnings and two failed restructuring efforts. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-JOKER 'Joker' raises concern for U.S. movie theater massacre families

Families involved in a 2012 movie theater mass shooting in Colorado have asked the studio behind “Joker” to help lobby for gun reform, expressing concern about the film’s portrait of a mental breakdown that leads to violence. FASHION-PARIS-SAINT-LAURENT

Saint Laurent brings elegance to dazzling show in front of Eiffel Tower Saint Laurent’s models on Tuesday paraded down a runway filled with dozens of projector lights against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower to showcase the French label’s collection for Paris Fashion Week.

SPORTS TENNIS-OSAKA-APOLOGY

Japan comedy duo apologizes after reports they said Osaka 'needs bleach' A Japanese comedy duo and their management company have apologized after the pair reportedly said during a live event that Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, who just won the Pan Pacific Open at the weekend, “needed some bleach.”

ATHLETICS-DOPING-NAZAROV Olympic hammer champion Nazarov handed provisional doping ban

Olympic hammer champion Dilshod Nazarov of Tajikistan has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after a sample from eight years ago tested positive for a banned steroid. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS IRAN-USA/ECONOMY-SANCTIONS (PIX)

Sanctions-hit Iran props up economy with bartering, secret deals Washington's policy of applying "maximum pressure" on Iran with wide-ranging sanctions has shredded the country's oil revenues, sent its economy into recession and devalued its national currency. Yet Iran remains defiant in the face of U.S. efforts to compel it to accept tougher restrictions on its nuclear programme and scale back support for proxy wars across the Middle East.

25 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT KENYA-BANKING/LAWMAKING (PIX)

Kenyan lawmakers discuss keeping commercial interest rate caps Last week, a Kenyan parliamentary committee blocked the finance ministry's move to scrap a cap on commercial lending rates imposed by lawmakers in 2016. Lawmakers are due to vote on this, along other measure as part of the 2019/20 (July-June) fiscal budget.

25 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Fed's Evans speaks on policy in Lake Forest, Ill. Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, who has been supportive of interest-rate cuts to boost inflation, speaks at a Lake Forest-Lake Bluff Rotary Club breakfast about the economy and policy.

25 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-FED/GEORGE

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President George testifies before Senate Banking Committee Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George testifies before a Senate Banking Committee hearing on "Facilitating Faster Payments in the U.S.," in Washington.

25 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT USA-FED/BRAINARD (PIX)

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard testifies before House Financial Services Committee Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard testifies on "Financial Stability" before the House Financial Services Committee, in Washington.

25 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT AMAZON-LOGISTICS/ (PIX)

Amazon starts hiring own drivers in German last-mile delivery push Amazon has begun hiring its own drivers in Germany and plans to open 11 more distribution centres to expand its delivery business in its second biggest market, the firm's German logistics chief said in an interview.

25 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT AIRBUS-CEO/

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury speaks in Montreal Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury to hold informal briefing in Montreal as global regulators gather at the UN aviation agency's triennial assembly.

25 Sep 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT BRITAIN-ECONOMY/AUTOS

UK car production figures published Britain's car industry released car production data. Output has been hit by consumers shunning diesel, Brexit and emission rule changes, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has said.

26 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT MEXICO-BUDGET/HERRERA

Mexican finance minister due to report on budget in Congress Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera due to give testimony on the government's 2020 budget plans to lawmakers in the lower house of Congress on Thursday.

26 Sep NORTHKOREA-SMARTPHONES/ (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT-How a sanctions-busting smartphone business thrives in North Korea North Korea is evading U.N. sanctions to cash in on soaring domestic demand for smartphones, using low-cost hardware imports to generate significant income for the regime, according to defectors, experts and an analysis of North Korean-made phones.

26 Sep VOLKSWAGEN-RWANDA/ (PIX) (TV)

Facing roadblocks in Africa, VW gambles on a new business: ride-hailing When Volkswagen's Africa boss Thomas Schaefer set out to conquer the continent, he quickly realised he needed more than a flashy new product. He needed a new business model. So he's placing a $50 million bet on a new business built around mobility solutions like ride-hailing and car-sharing. And VW is using Rwanda – a tiny central African nation with a growing reputation for innovation – as its laboratory.

26 Sep POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-2020 (PIX) ANALYSIS-Be careful what you wish for: Impeachment inquiry poses risks for 2020 Democrats

The crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates were nearly unanimous in praising House Democrats' decision to begin an impeachment inquiry into Republican President Donald Trump over accusations that he sought foreign help to smear a political rival. Now comes the hard part. 25 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

AUSTRIA-ELECTION/KURZ (PIX) (TV) Profile of Austrian conservative Kurz, on the brink of a return to power

Austrian conservative Sebastian Kurz stole the far right's lunch two years ago with a hard-line immigration policy, then formed a coalition with them only to ditch them after a video sting scandal. And he is set to lead the country again at just 33. 25 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA (PIX) (TV) Pompeo speaks to group that advocates tough policy on Iran

With policy toward Iran tested by the attacks on Saudi oil facilities, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at United Against Nuclear Iran conference, a group that favors tough pressure on Iran to force it to give up its nuclear ambitions. 25 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

IRAN-NUCLEAR/UN (TV) Remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal to meet

Remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal to meet, followed by a briefing with Federica Mogherini and possibly others after Washington and European partners blamed Iran for the attacks on Saudi oil facilities and British PM Boris Johnson said it was time to move on to a new deal. 25 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (PIX) Brazil Senate committee confirmation of new prosecutor general

The Brazilian Senate's constitutional and judiciary affairs committee is expected to confirm President Bolsonaro's pick for top prosecutor PGR, Augusto Aras. 25 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/VANCE Court hearing over Trump's lawsuit to block Manhattan DA's tax return probe

Oral argument is scheduled on President Donald Trump's motion to block a subpoena issued by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance seeking Trump's tax returns from his longtime accounting firm, Mazars. The case is before U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan. 25 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/UN-EUROPE European, Latin American countries meet on sidelines of U.N. to discuss Venezuela crisis

Representatives of two international coalitions concerned about the crisis in Venezuela -- the Lima Group of Latin American countries and the International Contact Group of mostly European countries -- meets on the sidelines of the United Nations, as Venezuela's opposition seeks to pressure countries to implement more sanctions and take more action to force Maduro out of office. 25 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/RED (PIX) WIDER IMAGE-Busts of leaders a hit in China's porcelain capital ahead of key anniversary

Feng's workshop is one of the few in Jingdezhen - China's porcelain capital - that does not specialise in the signature blue-and-white patterned ware that the city is known for. Instead, Feng creates busts of leaders. 26 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/REACTIONS (TV) Divided opinions towards China from ahead of 70th anniversary

People of different age groups in both mainland and Hong Kong share their views on China's path of development in the past seven decades ahead of National Day anniversary. 26 Sep

AFGHANISTAN-ELECTION/CANDIDATES Facing Afghanistan's uncertain future, presidential hopefuls chase victory

Afghanistan's presidential election is set for September 28, when a crowded field of 18 candidates, whittled down by some unofficial dropouts, will vie to lead a country fractured by ethnic faultlines, unstable alliances and decades of war. None of the candidates are women, and only two contenders are seen to have a shot at winning. Yet it is largely personality and identity politics, rather than rarely-addressed policy, that separates them. 26 Sep

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER Democrats to grill national intelligence director over whistleblower case

Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, is scheduled to testify in an open congressional hearing and will come under pressure from Democrats over the administration's refusal to hand over a whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump's controversial phone call with Ukraine's president. Trump has said he discussed his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the cal,l and Democrats say that if Trump pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden, it would amount to inviting foreign interference in the 2020 election. The case has sparked new calls for Trump to be impeached. 26 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER (TV) EU's Barnier updates 27 EU states on the latest on Brexit after UK PM Johnson talks in New York

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will debrief the 27 EU member states staying on together after Brexit following the latest talks between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the bloc's leaders on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session in New York earlier this week. 26 Sep

AFGHANISTAN-ELECTION/SYSTEM Afghanistan prepares to elect a president and potential peace maker

Afghanistan will soon choose its next president. Whoever emerges victor will be key to ferrying the country to peace, but to get there they must beat about a dozen other candidates and possibly face a run-off if they fail to get a majority in round one. 26 Sep

UN-ASSEMBLY/ (PIX) (TV) Venezuela government likely to denounce US sanctions in US address

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ministers are likely to use the U.N. General Assembly to rail against sweeping sanctions imposed by the United States to pressure Maduro to leave office, while opposition figures hope to garner more support for their stalled effort to take over the government. 26 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FASHION-PARIS/PATOU (PIX) (TV)

LVMH resurrects French fashion label Patou at Paris Fashion Week The first looks by the revamped Patou label, a storied French couture house which powerhouse LVMH is relaunching, go on show at a presentation in Paris.

25 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT BRITAIN-ROYALS/BOTSWANA (PIX) (TV)

Prince Harry takes part in Commonwealth activities in Botswana Prince Harry takes part in Commonwealth activities in Botswana before departing to Angola.

26 Sep FILM-JUDY/ (PIX) (TV)

Renee Zellweger talks about falling in love with Judy Garland How do you play an icon like Judy Garland? For Renee Zellweger, getting under her skin so immersive that it was like falling in love. Zellweger, 50, has won rave reviews for her heartbreaking portrait of Garland in "Judy" and awards pundits are already predicting a fourth Oscar nomination.

26 Sep SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

AUSTRALIA-DRONE/CROCODILE (TV) Crocodile spotting drone unveiled in Australia

Drones equipped with a crocodile detection system, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), will be unveiled in Brisbane, aiming to help improve safety in Australian waterways. 26 Sep

