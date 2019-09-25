Aid agency says hostage executed by group holding employee, others in Nigeria

International aid agency Action Against Hunger on Wednesday said a hostage had been executed by a group in Nigeria that was holding one of its employees, two drivers and three health ministry workers. "Action Against Hunger condemns in the strongest terms this assassination and urgently calls for the release of the hostages," the agency said in a statement.

The group was abducted in July near the town of Damasak in the northeast region where Islamist insurgents operate.

