International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Aid agency says hostage executed by group holding employee, others in Nigeria

Reuters Abuja
Updated: 25-09-2019 17:33 IST
Aid agency says hostage executed by group holding employee, others in Nigeria

Image Credit: Wikipedia

International aid agency Action Against Hunger on Wednesday said a hostage had been executed by a group in Nigeria that was holding one of its employees, two drivers and three health ministry workers. "Action Against Hunger condemns in the strongest terms this assassination and urgently calls for the release of the hostages," the agency said in a statement.

The group was abducted in July near the town of Damasak in the northeast region where Islamist insurgents operate.

Also Read: Nigerian Shiite group says six killed in police firing

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Nigeria
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019