News Roundup: Loo and behold! Japan's high-tech toilets bemuse fans

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Loo and behold! Japan's high-tech toilets bemuse fans

Japan may not win their home Rugby World Cup but they have already proved themselves world beaters when it comes to toilets. Going to the loo is a much more futuristic experience in the Land of the Rising Sun and touring fans have been fascinated by their visit to these high-tech "washlets".

Also Read: FIFA organises Iran visit to 'assess preparations' for female fans

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)