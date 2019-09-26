REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 pm GMT/6 am SGT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson taunted his rivals on his return to parliament on Wednesday, goading them to either bring down the government or get out of the way to allow him to deliver Brexit. U.S.

US-USA-TRUMP-CONGRESS-EMERGENCY/ Senate votes again to end Trump's border emergency declaration

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday for a second time to end the national emergency on the southern border the president declared in February, a move Donald Trump would almost certainly veto if it reached his desk. US-USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA-RAFIEKIAN/

U.S. judge overturns lobbying conviction of ex-Michael Flynn business partner A federal judge has overturned a jury verdict convicting a onetime business partner of former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn of illegally lobbying for Turkey.

BUSINESS US-USA-TRADE-CHINA-TRUMP/

Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think NEW YORK - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a deal to end a nearly 15-month trade war with China could happen sooner than people think and that the Chinese were making big agricultural purchases from the United States, including of beef and pork.

US-THOMAS-COOK-GRP-INVESTMENT-GERMANY-BA/ Thomas Cook Germany in rescue talks with investors

BERLIN - Thomas Cook’s German tour business filed for insolvency on Wednesday in a move aimed at separating its brands and operations from its failed parent, and said it was in talks with potential new investors. ENTERTAINMENT

AMAZON.COM-ALEXA/ Amazon brings Samuel L. Jackson's voice to Alexa and announces voice-controlled glasses

SEATTLE - Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said actor Samuel L. Jackson and other celebrities will voice speech for the company's virtual assistant Alexa, while the voice aid will also be built into a new wearable line of earbuds, eyeglasses and a ring. PEOPLE-MAC MILLER

Second man arrested in rapper Mac Miller overdose investigation LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man has been arrested on drug and weapons charges as part of an investigation into the 2018 overdose death of rapper Mac Miller, police said on Wednesday, the second person apprehended in connection with the high profile case.

SPORTS RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FJI-URY/

Brave Uruguay punish error-prone Fiji in Kamaishi shock KAMAISHI - Uruguay delivered the first upset of the Rugby World Cup with a stunning 30-27 victory over a fatigued and error-prone Fiji in a thrilling Pool D match at the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.

SOCCER-FIFA/AWARDS Salah angered by Egyptian FA over invalid FIFA votes

Mohamed Salah appears to have again fallen out with Egypt's soccer federation after the country's votes for FIFA's player of the year awards were deemed invalid and therefore did not count towards the striker's overall tally. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS BRITAIN-ECONOMY/AUTOS

UK car production figures published Britain's car industry released car production data. Output has been hit by consumers shunning diesel, Brexit and emission rule changes, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has said.

26 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT COLOMBIA-COAL/

Low coal prices set to hit Colombia's wallet Colombia, the world's fourth-largest exporter of coal, faces a potential spending crunch in 2020 as royalties from the fuel decline amid a supply glut and slowing economic growth in China. A royalties fall could hurt planned investment by President Ivan Duque's government, which is already grappling with congressional resistance to economic proposals, expensive post-conflict social programs and low approval ratings.

26 Sep THOMAS COOK GRP-INVESTMENT/GAMBIA

Gambia fears tourism crisis after Thomas Cook collapse Gambia's tourism industry, which accounts for 30% of GDP, braces for the fallout from the collapse of travel company Thomas Cook.

26 Sep MEXICO-BUDGET/HERRERA

Mexican finance minister due to report on budget in Congress Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera due to give testimony on the government's 2020 budget plans to lawmakers in the lower house of Congress on Thursday.

26 Sep NORTHKOREA-SMARTPHONES/ (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT-How a sanctions-busting smartphone business thrives in North Korea North Korea is evading U.N. sanctions to cash in on soaring domestic demand for smartphones, using low-cost hardware imports to generate significant income for the regime, according to defectors, experts and an analysis of North Korean-made phones.

26 Sep COLOMBIA-OIL/

Interview with the head of Colombia's oil agency We'll interview the head of Colombia's national hydrocarbons agency about the country's upcoming auction of 59 oil blocks. We'll ask why there are not more offshore blocks on offer, given their popularity with investors, and whether we can expect bids on all the blocks, despite the previous tender's assignation rate of just over 50%.

26 Sep HUAWEI TECH-FOUNDER/ (TV)

Huawei HQ event: Coffee with Ren Zhengfei Huawei invites media to its headquarters for "Coffee with Ren", where founder Ren Zhengfei will be talking to Prof. Jerry Kaplan and Prof. Peter Cochrane about innovation, rules and trust, moderated by CNBC anchor Christine Tan.

26 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT CARGILL-RESULTS/

Cargill releases fiscal Q1 2020 quarterly earnings Global grain trader Cargill Inc will release its fiscal Q1 2020 quarterly earnings at 8 a.m. CDT (1300 GMT). The earnings report come after company reported a Q4 41% slump in adjusted quarterly profit, as the U.S.-China trade war led to supply disruptions and flooding in the central United States hit marketing and transportation of grains.

26 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT VOLKSWAGEN-RWANDA/ (PIX) (TV)

Facing roadblocks in Africa, VW gambles on a new business: ride-hailing When Volkswagen's Africa boss Thomas Schaefer set out to conquer the continent, he quickly realised he needed more than a flashy new product. He needed a new business model. So he's placing a $50 million bet on a new business built around mobility solutions like ride-hailing and car-sharing. And VW is using Rwanda – a tiny central African nation with a growing reputation for innovation – as its laboratory.

26 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan gives opening remarks at conference Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan gives opening remarks before the "Forging a New Path in North American Trade and Immigration" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, in Dallas, Texas.

26 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT USA-FED/FEDLISTENS

Daly, Clarida speak at Fed Listens event San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President and Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida open an all-day conference on the costs and benefits of running a "hot" economy, part of the U.S. central bank's listening tour of America as it considers whether and how to change the way it goes about trying to deliver the stable prices and full employment that are its Congressionally mandated goals. Vice Chair Clarida will speak on "The Federal Reserve’s Review of its Monetary Policy Strategy, Tools, and Communication Practices."

26 Sep 11:45 ET / 15:45 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

TEXAS-EXECUTION/ Texas to execute man convicted of stabbing wife, stepsons to death in 2007

A 45-year-old man convicted of stabbing his wife and two stepsons to death and sexually assaulting his two stepdaughters in their home in 2007 saying he believed his spouse was poisoning him is scheduled to be executed in Texas on Wednesday. 25 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

JUUL-LAWSUITS/ (TV) Judicial panel to consider merging vaping lawsuits

A federal judicial panel in Los Angeles is scheduled to hear arguments on whether to consolidate lawsuits against Juul Labs Inc over alleged injuries from vaping. 26 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/RED (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE-Busts of leaders a hit in China's porcelain capital ahead of key anniversary Feng's workshop is one of the few in Jingdezhen - China's porcelain capital - that does not specialise in the signature blue-and-white patterned ware that the city is known for. Instead, Feng creates busts of leaders.

26 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/REACTIONS (TV)

Divided opinions towards China from ahead of 70th anniversary People of different age groups in both mainland and Hong Kong share their views on China's path of development in the past seven decades ahead of National Day anniversary.

26 Sep AFGHANISTAN-ELECTION/CANDIDATES

Facing Afghanistan's uncertain future, presidential hopefuls chase victory Afghanistan's presidential election is set for September 28, when a crowded field of 18 candidates, whittled down by some unofficial dropouts, will vie to lead a country fractured by ethnic faultlines, unstable alliances and decades of war. None of the candidates are women, and only two contenders are seen to have a shot at winning. Yet it is largely personality and identity politics, rather than rarely-addressed policy, that separates them.

26 Sep POLAND-ELECTION/LGBT (PIX) (TV)

Poland's ruling party makes LGBT rights a bitter election issue In many European countries, pride parades are vibrant celebrations of gay culture. But in Poland, the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has made anti-LGBT rhetoric part of its campaign ahead of an October 13 general election, LGBT parades have become a violent flash point. PiS says "LGBT ideology" is an invasive foreign influence that undermines traditional values in staunchly Catholic Poland. Rights activists say the party is fomenting homophobia to fire up its conservative base ahead of the election, and have responded by planning more events. That included a parade that was due to take place this Saturday in Lublin but the city's mayor announced Tuesday it was banned. Parade organizers say they plan to appeal the ban, as they successfully did last year.

26 Sep USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER (PIX)

Democrats to grill national intelligence director over whistleblower case Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, is scheduled to testify in an open congressional hearing and will come under pressure from Democrats over the administration's refusal to hand over a whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump's controversial phone call with Ukraine's president. Trump has said he discussed his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the call,and Democrats say that if Trump pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden, it would amount to inviting foreign interference in the 2020 election. The case has sparked new calls for Trump to be impeached.

26 Sep BRITAIN-EU/

UK PM Johnson to speak to 1922 committee British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to address 1922 committee.

26 Sep BRITAIN-EU/EXTENSION

Latest Brexit twist leaves EU expecting another delay beyond Oct.31 The U.K. Supreme Court ruling against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rekindled the European Union discussion about another delay to Brexit, with diplomats and officials saying the bloc's pain tolerance extends to mid-2020 at the latest.

26 Sep AFGHANISTAN-ELECTION/SYSTEM

Afghanistan prepares to elect a president and potential peace maker Afghanistan will soon choose its next president. Whoever emerges victor will be key to ferrying the country to peace, but to get there they must beat about a dozen other candidates and possibly face a run-off if they fail to get a majority in round one.

26 Sep USA-COURTS/SECRECY-CONGRESS (PIX)

Reuters reporters to testify before congressional panel probing court secrecy Reuters reporters Lisa Girion and Dan Levine will testify Sept. 26 before a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee exploring the lack of transparency in the federal courts.The hearing of the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet comes after a June 25 Reuters story that focused on judges who routinely keep important evidence secret in product liability cases, resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths and injuries from allegedly defective products. The subcommittee, chaired by Representative Hank Johnson, oversees the federal courts.

26 Sep UN-ASSEMBLY/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela government likely to denounce US sanctions in US address Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ministers are likely to use the U.N. General Assembly to rail against sweeping sanctions imposed by the United States to pressure Maduro to leave office, while opposition figures hope to garner more support for their stalled effort to take over the government.

26 Sep BRITAIN-EU/FRANCE

French business confederation holds no-deal Brexit conference French business confederation Medef holds a press conference entitled "Brexit: Get ready for no-deal", almost a month before the Brexit deadline. Speakers include Jeremy Stubbs, leader of the Conservatives, French customs and government officials, Britain's HMRC officials, the Brexit representative for the Calais region Jean-Paul Mulot, as well as French and UK business representatives.

26 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT RUSSIA-POLITICS/PROTESTER (PIX) (TV)

Court hears appeal against 3.5 jail term for novice actor Ustinov A court in Moscow hears an appeal by lawyers of a novice actor Pavel Ustinov. Ustinov was detained during protest in Moscow on August 3 and jailed for 3.5 years for injuring policemen, the charge he categorically denies.

26 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/WARREN (PIX)

Liberal Warren's sweeping plans fueling rise with broad swath of voters Senator Elizabeth Warren is the only candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination to consistently increase her level of support over the past six months, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows. An analysis of that polling shows Warren's surge has been driven by increasing support among a diverse group of Democrats and independents: the college educated, high-wage earners making at least $100,000 per year, lower-wage earners making under $50,000 per year, suburban residents, retirees and women.

26 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CARRIE LAM-PUBLIC (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam meets the public Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam meets the public on Thursday in her first public consultations aimed at healing rifts in society, after the city was rocked by a series of sometimes violent protests in the past few months.

26 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER (PIX) (TV)

Intelligence chief testifies on Trump's phone call with Ukraine president Joseph Maguire, the acting U.S. Director of National Intelligence, testifies to the House Intelligence Committee on a whistleblower's memorandum regarding a telephone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

26 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER (TV)

EU's Barnier updates 27 EU states on the latest on Brexit after UK PM Johnson talks in New York EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will debrief the 27 EU member states staying on together after Brexit following the latest talks between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the bloc's leaders on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session in New York earlier this week.

26 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/BOTSWANA (PIX) (TV) Prince Harry takes part in Commonwealth activities in Botswana

Prince Harry takes part in Commonwealth activities in Botswana before departing to Angola. 26 Sep

FILM-JUDY/ (PIX) (TV) Renee Zellweger talks about falling in love with Judy Garland

How do you play an icon like Judy Garland? For Renee Zellweger, getting under her skin so immersive that it was like falling in love. Zellweger, 50, has won rave reviews for her heartbreaking portrait of Garland in "Judy" and awards pundits are already predicting a fourth Oscar nomination. 26 Sep

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY AUSTRALIA-DRONE/CROCODILE (TV)

Crocodile spotting drone unveiled in Australia Drones equipped with a crocodile detection system, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), will be unveiled in Brisbane, aiming to help improve safety in Australian waterways.

26 Sep HEALTH-VAPING/HOARDING

American vapers scramble to assure their supplies after new restrictions imposed With Massachusetts imposing a temporary ban on all vaping products, Americans who rely on e-cigarettes for their daily fix nicotine are getting nervous about where they will get their supplies if restrictions become more widespread. Some are going online to place big orders of their favorite vapes, hoping to ride out the crackdown.

26 Sep CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

RWANDA-LIBYA/ Rwanda receives migrants stuck in Libya

Migrants in Libya are due to arrive in Kigali on Thursday evening, officials said. A first group of 75 migrants will be flown to Kigali after Rwanda signed a deal with African Union and UNHCR to shelter 500 of them. 26 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

