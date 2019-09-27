REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL US-USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/

Whistleblower complaint describes White House cover-up on Trump-Ukraine scandal WASHINGTON - A whistleblower report released on Thursday said President Donald Trump not only abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine’s interference in the 2020 U.S. election for his own political benefit, but that the White House also tried to “lock down” evidence about that conduct.

US-IRAN-USA/ Iran's Rouhani says wider talks with U.S. possible if 2015 deal implemented

NEW YORK - Iran can discuss other issues with the United States providing its 2015 nuclear deal with six powers is fully implemented, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday, adding that Tehran’s missile capabilities were not negotiable. U.S.

US-USA-IMMIGRATON/ Trump administration slashes the U.S. refugee program for 2020: statement

NEW YORK - The Trump administration said on Thursday in a statement it would dramatically cut the number of refugees to be resettled in the United States in the 2020 fiscal year to 18,000, the lowest level in the history of the modern refugee program. US-HEALTH-VAPING-CDC/

U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 12, illnesses climb to 805 U.S. health officials on Thursday reported 805 confirmed and probable cases and 12 deaths so far from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping, with the outbreak showing no signs of losing steam.

BUSINESS US-USA-TRADE-CHINA/

China's top diplomat says Beijing willing to buy more U.S. products NEW YORK - China’s top diplomat said on Thursday that China was willing to buy more U.S. products and said trade talks would yield results if both sides “take more enthusiastic measures” to show goodwill and reduce “pessimistic language” in their trade dispute.

US-WEWORK-NEUMANN-SOFTBANK/ WeWork's Neumann voted to oust himself as CEO after failed IPO: sources

NEW YORK - When WeWork’s directors voted on Tuesday to oust Adam Neumann as chief executive after a failed attempt to take the office-sharing startup public, Neumann cast his vote against himself, according to three people familiar with the situation. ENTERTAINMENT

US-NFL-SUPER-BOWL-JENNIFER-LOPEZ/ Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

LOS ANGELES - Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform together during the widely watched U.S. Super Bowl halftime show in February, the singers and broadcaster Fox Sports said on Thursday. US-FILM-JUDY/

How Renee Zellweger fell in love with Judy Garland for 'Judy' How do you play a Hollywood icon like Judy Garland? For Renee Zellweger, getting under her skin was like falling in love.

SPORTS US-SOCCER-WORLDCUP-CLIMATE/

World Cup host Qatar sees climate-controlled stadiums as the future DOHA - On a late September evening in Qatar a persistent 35 degree Celsius heat hung outside the 2022 World Cup host’s newly-built Al Janoub stadium, but down on the pitch the temperature was a cool 21 degrees.

US-BASEBALL-MLB-MIL-CIN-RECAP/ Brewers sweep Reds, close in on Cards

Orlando Arcia ripped a three-run double in the fourth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers completed their second straight series sweep with a 5-3 victory over the host Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS VENEZUELA-POLITICS/UN

Venezuela slams U.S. sanctions at U.N., as opposition appeals for more support Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez is expected to slam U.S. sanctions on President Nicolas Maduro's government during a combative speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday afternoon, while a delegation representing opposition leader Juan Guaido is likely to make a final appeal for more international pressure on Maduro after European sanctions fell short of their hopes.

27 Sep USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-DECIDERS

Voters in key U.S. swing counties react to Trump impeachment news Voters in four key counties that Reuters has identified as likely to be highly competitive in the 2020 presidential election react to this week's news that Congressional Democrats have begun an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump. Story looks at how that news is influencing voters in in Racine County, Wisconsin, Maricopa County, Florida, Northampton County, Pennsylvania and Pinellas County, Florida.

27 Sep JAPAN-DEFENCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Japan to release annual defence white paper Japan to release annual defence white paper outlining its security concerns in East Asia. The paper comes after a series of fresh missile tests by North Korea and as China and Russia ratchet up military exercises in waters close to Japan. New defence minister Taro Kono is expected to hold a news conference after cabinet approve the white paper.

27 Sep UN-ASSEMBLY/ (PIX) (TV)

China, Russia challenge the United States at UN gathering High-ranking ministers from China and Russia will dominate the fourth day of debate at the U.N. General Assembly, looking to expand their U.N. influence as the U.S. downgrades its efforts at the world body under President Donald Trump.

27 Sep USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-WISCONSIN (PIX)

Republicans rally base around Trump impeachment probe in battleground Wisconsin Terry Dittrich has been working with Donald Trump's re-election campaign on a simple strategy to win the critical battleground of Wisconsin next year: Turn out even more gun lovers, anti-abortion conservatives and illegal immigration critics than in his surprise 2016 victory in the state.

27 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/STRIKE-NETHERLANDS (PIX) (TV)

Thousands expected to join global warming protest in The Hague Schoolchildren, students and other activists will walk in a protest march through The Hague to call for action against climate change, joining a range of protests held worldwide throughout the week.

27 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITICS/UN (TV)

Venezuela's opposition gives a press conference as U.N. meeting comes to a close The delegation representing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido gives a summary of its week at the United Nations General Assembly, as it tried to mobilize the international community to increase pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

27 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ENBRIDGE-PIPELINE/MAINLINE Canada Energy Regulator decides whether to intervene in Enbridge Mainline open season

The Canada Energy Regulator decides whether to intervene in the open season for contracted capacity on Enbridge's 2.85 million bpd Mainline oil pipeline system. 27 Sep

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD A weekly look at key economic events for the global economy in the coming seven days.

27 Sep BANGLADESH-RIDESHARING/ (TV)

Motor bike ride sharing - panacea for Dhaka traffic chaos Ride sharing motor bikes are surging in popularity in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, helping commuters navigate through endless traffic jams and save precious hours in daily travel.

27 Sep ECB-POLICY/LANE

ECB chief economist Lane interview ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks at a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York.

27 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

MEXICO-VIOLENCE/ (TV) Five years after student disappearances, Mexico digs for remains in new dump

Mexican officials have began scouring new sites for the remains of 43 student teachers who disappeared five years ago, including a dump near where they went missing, after re-opening the case that plunged the last government into a major crisis. 27 Sep

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY HEALTH-CANCER/ESMO

European Society for Medical Oncology annual conference The European Society for Medical Oncology, ESMO, holds it annual conference at which companies from around the world present some of their most important data on new cancer treatments.

27 Sep ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

SAUDI-TOURISM/ (PIX) (TV) Saudi Arabia to launch tourist visas for foreign visitors Saudi Arabia is expected to launch a visa scheme to open the kingdom to visitors from up to 50 countries as part of a drive to diversify the economy away from oil.

27 Sep BRITAIN-ROYALS/ANGOLA (PIX) (TV)

Prince Harry unveils the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy project in Angola, visits landmine project Prince Harry to unveil the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy project in Angola and visit the landmine clearance project that featured in some of the most famous photographs of his late mother Princess Diana.

27 Sep 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT FILM-THE IRISHMAN/ (PIX) (TV)

World premiere of Scorsese film 'The Irishman' World premiere of Martin Scorsese's latest collaboration with Robert De Niro - "The Irishman" - a $200 million budget crime drama for streaming service Netflix that also stars Al Pacino.

27 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SWISS-EQUATORIAL/CARS (PIX)

Preview of cars seized from E. Guinea ruler's son ahead auction Some 25 luxury cars belonging to Teodoro Obiang, the son of Equaotrial Guinea's President, to be auctioned after a deal ending a money-laundering inquiry announced in February by the Geneva prosecutor. They will be sold by Bonhams at Bonmont Golf & Country Club in the countryside with a 12th-Century abbey overlooking Lake Geneva.

27 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT FASHION-PARIS/ISSEY MIYAKE (PIX) (TV)

Issey Miyake show in Paris ready-to-wear fashion week Issey Miyake presents its latest ready-to-wear collection for Spring/Summer 2020 at Paris Fashion Week.

27 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT SPORTS

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/NEYMAR (PIX) (TV) Soccer-Neymar appears in trial against Barca

Brazilian soccer player Neymar to appear before a Barcelona judge in a case against his former club FC Barca over unpaid fees. Spanish media reports said the Paris St Germain forward had filed a lawsuit for an unpaid loyalty bonus of 26 million euros, which was included in the last contract the player signed with the Catalan side in November 2016. 27 Sep 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

