Turkey: 30 people injured in Istanbul earthquake

At least thirty people have been injured in an earthquake in Istanbul, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Friday.

Updated: 27-09-2019 15:01 IST
Istanbul [Turkey], Sept 27 (Sputnik/ANI): At least thirty people have been injured in an earthquake in Istanbul, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Friday. He further said that 473 buildings were damaged.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake shook western Turkey on Thursday. Its centre was 68 kilometres (42 miles) west of the capital of Turkey. "Out of 34 citizens hurt by the earthquake, 10 citizens are still being treated, and 24 have been discharged from the hospitals," Oktay said.

He added that 473 building had received minor damage and that following the earthquake there had been aftershocks, the strongest being 4.1 on the Richter scale. (Sputnik/ANI)

