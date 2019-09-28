International Development News
Development News Edition
Hong Kong protesters block traffic, taunt police

Reuters Hong Kong
Updated: 28-09-2019 17:37 IST
Hong Kong protesters blocked a key road next to the Hong Kong headquarters of China's People's Liberation Army on Saturday, just yards from a peaceful pro-democracy rally.

They were shouting obscenities at police, daubing anti-government graffiti on walls of shops and shining lasers at a helicopter that hovered overhead, prompting bursts of pepper spray from the police.

COUNTRY : China
