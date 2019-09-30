Forever 21 files for bankruptcy

International Development News
Reuters California
Updated: 30-09-2019 07:03 IST
Struggling fashion retailer Forever 21 Inc said on Sunday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to restructure its business. The retailer's bankruptcy marks another casualty among brick-and-mortar players, who have suffered from changing consumers trends of shopping online as opposed to visiting malls.

Forever 21 said it received $275 million in financing from its existing lenders with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as an agent, and $75 million in new capital from TPG Sixth Street Partners, and certain of its affiliated funds.

