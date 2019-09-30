Odd News Roundup: China's 'national flag baby' raises flag, captivates millions

International Development News
30-09-2019
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

China's 'national flag baby' raises flag, captivates millions

Feng Jianhan, 9, puts on his olive-colored army uniform, cap and white satin gloves each morning, and goosesteps across his living room. As the national anthem plays in the background, he stands by a home-made pulley system, solemnly hoists the Chinese national flag and raises hand to cap in a salute.

