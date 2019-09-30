Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN27 PAK-SAEED-TERROR-LD CASE Saeed says facing 'threat' to life; Pak court allows shifting of terror financing case to Lahore

Lahore: A Pakistani court on Monday accepted the plea of Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to transfer a terrorism financing case against him from the anti-terrorism court Gujranwala district of Punjab province to a court here on the ground that there is a "threat to his life". By M Zulqernain

FGN23 PAK-KARTAPUR-MANMOHAN Pak to invite Manmohan Singh to Kartarpur Corridor opening ceremony

Islamabad: Pakistan has decided to invite former prime minister Manmohan Singh to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in November, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday.

FGN22 CHINA-GANDHI Mahatma Gandhi left precious spiritual legacy for world: China

Beijing: Mahatma Gandhi not only inspired the people of India, but also left a precious spiritual legacy to the world, China has said, invoking his famous words that "China and India are fellow travellers sharing weal and woe in a common journey." By K J M Varma

FGN24 LANKA-GOTABHAYA-HEARING Lankan court to hear petition on Gotabhaya's citizenship ahead of Presidential election

Colombo: A Sri Lankan appeals court on Monday decided to hear a petition this week on the citizenship of SLPP's presidential candidate Gotabhaya Rajapaksa to check his eligibility to contest the November 16 Presidential election.

FGN12 CHINA-FACTORY-LD FIRE 19 people killed in China factory fire

Beijing: At least 19 people have been killed when a fire broke out at a factory in east China, authorities said on Monday, the latest industrial accident to hit the country where lax regulations often lead to tragedy. By K J M Varma

FGN28 SOMALIA-US BASE-2NDLD ATTACK Al-Shabaab attacks US base, EU convoy in Somalia

Mogadishu: The Al-Shabaab militant group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a US base in Somalia on Monday, as a security officer confirmed a separate strike against a convoy of EU advisers. (AFP) RUP

