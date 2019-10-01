Shots fired to disperse protest in Iraq capital

Baghdad, Oct 1 (AFP) Security forces Tuesday used a volley of live fire to disperse more than 1,000 Iraqis protesting in central Baghdad against state corruption and poor public services, an AFP reporter said.

The first major protest against Iraq's less than one-year-old government left more than 50 injured, most of them from tear gas inhalation and some by rubber bullets, according to police and medical sources. (AFP) SCY

