UPDATE 2-As Hurricane Lorenzo threatens Azores, residents calmly prepare

Inhabitants of Portugal's Azores islands, securing their boats to piers and reinforcing shop doors against flooding, were calmly preparing on Tuesday to face Hurricane Lorenzo. Having weakened since a Saturday peak, Lorenzo is still set to reach the mid-Atlantic group of islands as a Category 1 hurricane in the early hours on Wednesday, according to Portugal's meteorological agency IMPA.

"We are already used to events like this happening every now and then - this one is a bit stronger," 58-year-old Daniel Matos said as he secured his boat in the town of Angra do Heroismo in the Terceira Island. The weather was mostly calm over the islands on Tuesday, but clouds covered the sky in the afternoon as the hurricane approached with winds of 100 miles per hour (155 km per hour).

Miami-based weather forecaster the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said it expected the eye of Lorenzo to pass near the western Azores with a hurricane warning in effect for the islands of Flores, Corvo, Faial, Pico, Sao Jorge, Graciosa and Terceira. "I'm not a meteorologist but people say it will be very strong," said boat owner Francisco Reis. "We'll see if we don't suffer too much with it."

The NHC said the hurricane is likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, with only a slow weakening forecast over the next 48 hours. "As many floods have already happened on this street and water has entered shops, we have to prepare before it comes," said shopkeeper Milton Enes as workers installed a bolt-on metal board at the doors.

The regional government has said schools and non-emergency public services will be closed on Wednesday. Ports will also shut down at some of the islands. 'RED ALERT'

"The resources exist and people are prepared," Alamo Meneses, mayor of Angra do Heroismo, told Reuters when asked if his city's infrastructure can cope with the expected strong winds and heavy rain. The president of the Azores' civil protection authority, Carlos Neves, was coordinating preparations with police and the military and sending more doctors to islands expected to suffer the heaviest damage.

"This hurricane will hit us with some gravity, especially the western islands," Neves said. "It will be a long night but we are ready." The military will be on "red alert" from midnight until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, meaning soldiers must be ready to immediately act if needed.

Azorean airline SATA which operates daily flights between Portugal's capital Lisbon and the main islands, has warned that nearly 1,000 passengers could be affected by cancellations on Wednesday. Lorenzo briefly became a Category 5 at the weekend, the strongest hurricane on record this far north and east in the Atlantic, but has since been downgraded to a Category 2.

Ralf Kennis, a German who has lived in a boat in Angra do Heroismo for three years, said he is not scared of the hurricane as he does not believe it will be as strong as predicted. "(But) we will go to a hotel tonight," the 70-year-old said. "We want to sleep."

