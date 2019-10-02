Chinese parades have always been impressive says Jaishankar

Describing himself as a "parade person", watching marches all his life, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the Chinese military parades have always been impressive. Jaishankar made his appreciation known for the Chinese parade a day after the country held its biggest march showcasing its might in celebration of 70 years of Communist party rule.

“Chinese parades have always been very impressive. I saw a little bit on television. So if you ask me as as a comparative parade analysis, it was ranked up (high) there,” Jaishankar told a Washington audience when asked about the mega Chinese military parade in Beijing a day earlier. Jaishankar recollected that as India’s top diplomat in China he had witnessed the one 10 years ago.

“On the parade in China, 10 years ago I actually was there. I (had) just arrived as the (Indian) ambassador to China. (And) I saw the 60th anniversary parade,” he said. “I'm a parade person. I have watched parades all my life. Part of the reason was my father had a job organizing parade. So I used to be the kid who would -- all of us actually, we four of us -- will be put out there in the front seat and left to watch parades ,” Jaishankar said, amidst laughter from the audience.

