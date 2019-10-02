International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

French govt awaiting "substantial modifications" on Brexit

Reuters Paris
Updated: 02-10-2019 17:32 IST
French govt awaiting "substantial modifications" on Brexit

Image Credit: Wikipedia

France is waiting for substantial modifications from Britain regarding its Brexit proposals, said government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye.

"The deal that is in place today is a good deal. France is waiting for substantial modifications," she told reporters, adding that France also wanted "tangible" proposals from Britain.

Many EU diplomats fear the United Kingdom is heading towards a no-deal departure from the European Union or another delay as they say the British proposals are not enough to get an agreement by Oct. 31.

Also Read: France says lacks evidence on origin of drones used in Saudi attack

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : France Britain Brexit diplomats EU
COUNTRY : France
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019