New UK Brexit plans don't 'fully' meet Irish border objectives: Dublin

Updated: 03-10-2019 00:44 IST
Ireland on Wednesday voiced doubts about Britain's new plans to leave the European Union by the end of the month, indicating the issue of the border with Northern Ireland remained a sticking point.

The government in Dublin said Prime Minister Leo Varadkar had spoken to his British counterpart Boris Johnson by phone but said London's proposals "do not fully meet the agreed objectives" for keeping the border invisible and free-flowing.

