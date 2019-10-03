REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL US-BRITAIN-EU/

UK PM Johnson makes final Brexit offer, draws guarded welcome from EU MANCHESTER, England - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a final Brexit offer to the European Union on Wednesday, pitching a possible compromise for a last-minute exit deal that was cautiously welcomed by the EU though the two sides still remain far apart.

US-SAUDI-CROWNPRINCE-EXCLUSIVE/ Exclusive: In Saudi Arabia, criticism of Crown Prince grows after attack

Some members of Saudi Arabia’s ruling family and business elite have expressed frustration with the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following the largest-ever attack on the kingdom’s oil infrastructure last month. U.S.

US-USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-POMPEO/ Trump slams impeachment probe as hoax as Democrats seek White House documents

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Wednesday angrily denounced an impeachment inquiry into his July telephone call with Ukraine’s leader as Democratic lawmakers said they would subpoena White House records about the call. US-USA-ELECTION-SANDERS-MEDICARE/

Sanders presidential campaign pivots health scare to Medicare for All message WASHINGTON - Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential election campaign on Wednesday sought to use news the candidate had a heart procedure to highlight the benefits of his trademark Medicare for All healthcare plan.

BUSINESS US-WTO-AIRCRAFT/

U.S. set to widen trade war with new tariffs on EU aircraft, other goods LONDON/BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON - The United States won approval on Wednesday to impose import tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European goods over illegal EU subsidies handed to Airbus, threatening to trigger a tit-for-tat transatlantic trade war as the global economy falters.

TESLA-DELIVERIES/ Tesla deliveries miss Wall Street target; shares fall 6%

Tesla Inc delivered fewer-than-expected vehicles in its third quarter, fueling doubts about the company's ability to turn a profit and sending its shares down nearly 6% in trading after the bell. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-RKELLY/ R&B singer R. Kelly gets May 2020 trial date in sex abuse case

NEW YORK - Singer R. Kelly will face a May 18 trial on charges that he recruited underage girls and women to have sex with him, isolating them and controlling what they ate and when they went to the bathroom, a U.S. judge ruled on Wednesday. FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON/THEPERSONALHISTORYOFDAVIDCOPPERFIELD

Iannucci swaps political comedies for "modern" "David Copperfield" LONDON - British satirist Armando Iannucci swaps political comedies for Charles Dickens in "The Personal History of David Copperfield", a comedy-drama adaptation of the literary classic that opens the BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday.

SPORTS ATHLETICS-WORLD/

Lyles beats asthma and the blues to conquer the world DOHA - Noah Lyles had to overcome severe asthma as a child and periods of depression on his way to becoming world 200 metres champion at the age of 22.

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA-USA/ Super-sub Serin steers France to stop-start win over U.S.

FUKUOKA, Japan - Scrumhalf Baptiste Serin scored a try and set up another with a stellar game off the bench as a misfiring France secured a bonus point 33-9 victory over the United States with a late rally at the World Cup on Wednesday. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS CEDAR FAIR-M&A/SIXFLAGS

Six Flags in bid to merge with Cedar Fair -sources Six Flags Entertainment Corp has approached Cedar Fair LP with a merger offer, pursuing a combination that would unite two of the largest U.S. amusement park operators, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

2 Oct 18:49 ET / 22:49 GMT GEORGIA-CPI/

Georgia's state statistics service to publish inflation report Georgia's state statistics service to publish inflation report for preceeding month.

3 Oct TOTAL-CEO/

Total CEO Pouyanne speaks at Paris Investir Day forum Total's CEO Pouyanne is among the main speakers at Paris Investir Day forum.

3 Oct RUSSIA-ENERGY/ (PIX)

Moscow hosts Russian Energy Week International Forum Russian top officials take part in Energy Week International Forum. The forum is held to demonstrate the prospects of the Russian fuel and energy industry and unlock the potential of international cooperation in energy.

3 Oct RUSSIA-ENERGY/SAUDI (PIX) (TV)

Saudi Arabia's energy minister speaks at Russian energy forum Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman speaks at a session of Russian Energy Week International Forum. Energy ministers of Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan and Venezuela as well as the head of Russia's Lukoil company are among other speakers.

3 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT GLOBAL-ECONOMY/FOOD

U.N. agency FAO releases its latest food price index and cereal supply outlook U.N. food agency FAO releases its latest monthly global food price index and its updated cereal supply outlook.

3 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT ECB-FINLAND/

Finnish CenBank chief Rehn's quarterly news conference 3 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CANADA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Canadian party leaders hold first French language debate during election campaign Canada's party leaders will participate in a debate in French hosted by broadcasters TVA and LCN ahead of the Oct. 21 federal election.

2 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT BURUNDI-TANZANIA/REFUGEES (PIX) (TV)

Mass repatriation of Burundi refugees in Tanzania starts Burundi and Tanzania agreed in August that repatriations of 200,000 Burundi refugees in Tanzania would start on October, and the first batch of 1000 are expected back in Burundi on Thursday.

3 Oct RUSSIA-PHILIPPINES/PUTIN-DUTERTE (PIX) (TV)

Putin meets Philippines' President Duterte Russian President Vladimie Putin holds a meeting with Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte.

3 Oct BRITAIN-EU/TRADE

EU warns Britain on trade deals - letter The European Union warned London not to overstep its right to negotiate trade deals around the world while still being a member of the bloc, according to a letter to the British ambassador to Brussels, which was seen by Reuters.

3 Oct EU-COMMISSION/GENTILONI (PIX) (TV)

Hearing before the EU Parliament of European economic commissioner-designate Gentiloni European Economy Commissioner-designate Paolo Gentiloni from Italy attends hearing by Members of the European Parliament. Gentiloni has said he would seek to reach an accord on a tax on digital services by 2020 at the OECD/G20 and that if that wasn't possible, he would propose a European web tax.

3 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT GERMANY-POLITICS/UNIFICATION DAY (PIX) (TV)

Germany celebrates 29th anniversary of reunification in Kiel Germany's political elite attends celebrations in the northern city of Kiel to mark the 29th anniversary of the country's reunification. Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to speak.

3 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT FRANCE-MOULINROUGE/ANNIVERSARY (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Backstage at the Moulin Rouge: keeping the show on track for 130 years The Moulin Rouge, the French cabaret famous for its high-kicking cancan dancers and flesh-exposing ostrich feather costumes, this week marks 130 years since it first opened its doors to audiences.

3 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING (PIX)

Former New York law firm head to be sentenced in college admissions scandal The former co-chairman of the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday after admitting that he participated in what prosecutors call the largest college admissions scam uncovered in U.S. history. Federal prosecutors in Boston want Gordon Caplan to serve eight months in prison for agreeing to pay $75,000 to have someone secretly correct his daughter's answers on the ACT college entrance exam to obtain an artificially high score.

3 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/REFUGEES (PIX) (TV)

Separated families in limbo after cut to U.S. refugee admissions After the Trump administration cut the refugee cap to the lowest level in modern history to 18,000 with more than half of those slots going to Iraqis, Central Americans and religious minorities, many families waiting for years to be reunited have been left in uncertainty about what will happen to their relatives.

3 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/JUNCKER (PIX) (TV)

EU's Juncker briefs 27 member states on Brexit European Commission head, Jean-Claude Juncker, will meet EU ambassadors fo 27 member states but Britain to brief them on the latest on Brexit after Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday unveiled his latest plan for a deal before Oct. 31.

3 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT PORTUGAL-ELECTION/AUSTERITY (PIX)

In austerity-scarred Portugal, fiscal discipline is a vote winner Portugal's Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa aims to retain power at Sunday's parliamentary election with a pledge that looks like an unlikely vote-winner for western Europe's poorest country - no backtracking on tight spending controls.

3 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND-VARADKAR (TV)

Ireland's Leo Varadkar visits Swedish PM Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar meets his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven for talks set to focus on Brexit.

3 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT BURUNDI-TANZANIA/ (PIX)

First batch of Burundian refugees return home from Tanzania for political re-education The first batch of 1,000 refugees is due to arrive home in Burundi form Tanzania. They will arrive in a transit camp in the east of the country where they will receive what officials call "patriotic education" before returning to their villages.

3 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND

Irish Foreign Minister answers question at parliamentary committee 3 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-VOLKER (PIX) (TV) US diplomat at the center of Trump/Ukraine scandal to tell his story to Congress

Kurt Volker, President Donald Trump's former envoy to Ukraine, will be interviewed by staff for three U.S. House of Representatives committees as part of the impeachment inquiry into the president's dealings with Ukraine. 3 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY SCIENCE-HERCULANEUM SCROLLS/ (PIX) (TV)

EMBARGOED-2,000 year old Herculaneum Scrolls to reveal hidden secrets Researchers are planning to virtually unwrap two complete scrolls and nine fragments from the damaged Herculaneum scrolls. They think this is their best chance yet to reveal the elusive contents of these 2,000 year old papyri that were buried and burned by the deadly eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD and are too fragile to unroll. But harnessing the light from a particle accelerator could lead to us reading what's inside.

3 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT HEALTH-VAPING/CDC

U.S. CDC weekly update on lung illnesses related to e-cigarettes The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates the number of confirmed and prbable cases and deaths every Thursday as the investigation into what has caused the mysterious illness deepens There have been 12 deaths and 805 cases as of Sept. 24, according to the agency.

3 Oct DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

NEWZEALAND-MINE/ (TV) Family members of Pike River Mine victims to go underground at disaster site

The families of victims from one of New Zealand's worst industrial disasters will be allowed to re-enter the Pike River Mine, where a series of blasts killed 29 men in 2010. 3 Oct

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILM-SEBERG/KRISTEN STEWART (PIX) (TV)

Kristen Stewart talks ''Seberg'' Actress Kristen Stewart talks about playing actress Jean Seberg in new movie ''Seberg'' - a political thriller detailing how the FBI targeted Seberg in the late 1960s because of her personal and political links to African American civil rights activist Hakim Jamal.

3 Oct CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/TERM (GRAPHIC) With election looming, Supreme Court tackles contentious issues of guns, abortion and Trump

The Supreme Court's new term opens on Monday with many court-watchers expecting the conservative majority to take a more aggressive rightward turn, with a series of major cases on divisive social issues on the agenda, including major gay rights case and Trump’s attempt to wind down the DACA program that protects young immigrants from deportation. The court is also likely to weigh in on abortion and gun rights. 3 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

