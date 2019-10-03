International Development News
Development News Edition
11 killed in southern Iraq protests overnight, including policeman - police, medical sources

Reuters Baghdad
Updated: 03-10-2019 12:38 IST
Image Credit: dod.defense.gov

Eleven people were killed during protests overnight in two southern Iraqi cities, including a policeman, police and medical sources said.

Seven protesters and the policeman died in Nassiriya during clashes between demonstrators and security forces. Four more people were killed in the city of Amara, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Iraq
