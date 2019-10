Facebook Inc: * FACEBOOK INC SAYS REMOVING COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR IN UAE, NIGERIA, INDONESIA AND EGYPT

* REMOVED 69 FB ACCOUNTS, 42 PAGES, 34 INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS THAT WERE INVOLVED IN DOMESTIC-FOCUSED COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR IN INDONESIA * REMOVED 211 FACEBOOK ACCOUNTS, 107 PAGES, 43 GROUPS, 87 INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS FOR COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR ORIGINATING IN UAE, EGYPT, NIGERIA

* REMOVED 163 FB ACCOUNTS, 51 PAGES, 33 GROUPS & 4 INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS THAT WERE INVOLVED IN COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR FROM EGYPT * REMOVED 69 FACEBOOK ACCOUNTS, 42 PAGES & 34 INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS THAT WERE INVOLVED IN DOMESTIC-FOCUSED COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR IN INDONESIA Source: http://bit.ly/2IlCydA Further company coverage:

