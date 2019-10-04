India organises talk to commemorate UAE’s 'Year of Tolerance'

The Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi organised a talk on building tolerance in the society to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the UAE’s 'Year of Tolerance'. Motivational and spiritual speaker Jayanti Kripalani, who has been an advisor to the Council for a Parliament of the World’s Religions, held the interactive talk on Thursday which was attended by senior Officials from the UAE government and members from the diplomatic and Indian community.

The event was first of the series of such events to be organised in the 'Year of Tolerance' by the Indian Embassy. The Indian embassy will be organising more such events with the support of UAE Government and Indian community.

The talk was followed by a short meditation session. During the programme, charge d’affaires at the embassy, Smita Pant, delivered the welcome note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)