Whosoever comes to Kartarpur is our guest: Advisor to Pak PM on Manmohan Singh's visit

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, special advisor to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for Information and Broadcasting, on Saturday said that Kartarpur is a religious issue and whosoever comes there will be facilitated. Responding to a question whether former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will be welcomed to Kartarpur, Awan said, "Pakistan believes whosoever comes in Kartarpur will be our guest. This is not a political but a religious issue."

"So...on religious issue, whosoever comes will be our guest and facilitating him is our responsibility," she said. On October 3, Captain Amarinder Singh, the Chief Minister of Punjab, India, had said that he will not go to Pakistan for the opening of Kartarpur corridor and indicated that former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh will also not attend the event.

"There is no question of me going (to Pakistan for the opening of Kartarpur corridor) and I feel Dr Manmohan Singh will not go as well," Captain Amarinder said. Captain Amarinder had invited the former Prime Minister to attend the main event at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark Guru Nanak Dev's 550th Prakash Purab next month.

Pakistan government had extended an invitation to Manmohan Singh for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor to be held on November 9. Congress sources had said he is not likely to accept the invitation.

The corridor will connect Kartarpur Sahib with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims. (ANI)

