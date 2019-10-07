REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Protest-scarred Hong Kong struggled to recover on Monday after scores of people were arrested in violent clashes overnight and as the last British governor of the Chinese-ruled city warned that people could be killed.

SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-USA/ U.S. withdraws troops from northeast Syria ahead of Turkish offensive

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The United States said it was pulling troops from northeast Syria, in a major shift which clears the way for a Turkish military offensive against Kurdish-led forces and hands Turkey responsibility for thousands of Islamic State captives. U.S.

USA-FED-ROSENGREN/ U.S. economists wrestle with how to help 'left behind' areas

BOSTON (Reuters) - Boston Federal Reserve officials have a pretty good idea what helped the ailing industrial town of Lawrence, Massachusetts, start to make a turnaround, including a state takeover of the public school system and a focused effort to lift job options for working parents. USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/

U.S. diplomats to testify about Trump-Ukraine efforts as Democrats build impeachment case WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A parade of U.S. diplomats will head to Capitol Hill for closed-door testimony this week as Democrats build their impeachment case against President Donald Trump, while the White House considers ways to slow down the process.

BUSINESS USA-AUTOS-LABOR/

Talks between UAW and GM take 'turn for the worse': union official DETROIT (Reuters) - Talks for a new four-year labor contract between General Motors Co and its striking workers took a “turn for the worse” on Sunday after the United Auto Workers rejected the largest U.S. automaker’s latest offer but the two sides were still talking.

USA-TRADE-JAPAN/ Where the U.S.-Japan trade deal falls short of Trans-Pacific pact abandoned by Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has called his new trade deal with Japan a “phenomenal” victory for U.S. farmers. But don’t expect America’s Land O’Lakes butter to knock New Zealand’s Anchor or France’s President brands off store shelves in Japan, the world’s third largest economy. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE/ Box office: 'Joker' smashes October record with $93.5 million debut

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - Warner Bros.’ “Joker” laughed its way to a new record at the domestic box office.Despite mounting controversy and security concerns, the R-rated comic-book movie scored $93.5 million over the weekend and now stands as the biggest October launch of all time. MONTYPYTHON-ANNIVERSARY/

Monty Python fans, handkerchiefs on heads, gather to mark anniversary LONDON (Reuters) - Monty Python fans, sporting knotted handkerchiefs on their heads, rolled up trousers and Wellington boots, gathered in London on Saturday for a suitably silly celebration of the 50th anniversary of the comedy troupe.

SPORTS RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/

England chilled over Vunipola fitness for France clash England are awaiting the outcome of tests on Billy Vunipola's injured ankle ahead of their final World Cup pool clash with France on Saturday but are comfortable that others can step into the ball-carrying void should the number eight not make it.

TENNIS-FINALS/KVITOVA Kvitova qualifies for WTA Finals in Shenzhen

World number seven Petra Kvitova has become the sixth player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen, the WTA said on Monday. UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE KENYA-DRUGS/ (PIX) (TV)

Kenya struggles to cope with growing number of heroin users In a discreet clinic just outside the Kenyan capital, a recovering heroin addict holds the hand of his 2-year-old daughter as he drinks down a dose of methadone. Kenya is seeing growing numbers of addicts as heroin enters the East African nation at Mombasa, a port city that is a growing hub for drugs from Afghanistan bound for the West, officials say.

7 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-COURT/JURY

Supreme Court hears dispute over non-unanimous jury verdicts U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in a case from Louisiana over whether the right to unanimous jury verdicts applies to state criminal trials.

7 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT USA-COURT/LGBT-RALLY (PIX)

Advocates rally outside Supreme Court as it weighs landmark LGBT case LGBTQ activists and supporters hold rally on the steps of the Supreme Court as it hears major LGBT rights case on whether federal employment law that outlaws discrimination on the basis of sex covers sexual orientation and gender identity.

Oct 8 CALIFORNIA-PRISONS/

California set to end private prisons and immigrant-detention camps America's largest state prison system is moving to quit outsourcing its inmates to lockups operated by for-profit companies, following a general decline in privatized incarceration nationally.

Oct 8 LEBANON-WINE/CANNABIS (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED UNTIL THURSDAY 10/10 - Wine with a whiff of cannabis: a vintner's passion in a hard land Twenty years ago, a small cooperative in one of the poorest parts of Lebanon convinced a handful of farmers to grow grapes instead of cannabis. Today, 200 farmers and their vineyards supply the biggest wineries in the country. Vintner Charbel Fakhri wants to win over the residents of Deir al-Ahmar and convince them that a better future lies in the tempranillo grape.

Oct 8 POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/FLORIDA-FELONS (PIX) (TV) Restoring felon voting rights a ‘mess’ in battleground Florida

Florida residents with felony records must pay outstanding fines and fees relating to their convictions before they can vote, a new law affecting hundreds of thousands of potential voters. The issue is now central to a lawsuit that aims to block the Republican-backed measure, in part because some senior Florida election officials acknowledge they can't figure out who owes what. 7 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SERBIA-TURKEY/ERDOGAN (TV) Turkish President Erdogan, Serbian President Vucic hold joint news conference

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic hold a joint news conference in Belgrade during Erdogan's official visit to Serbia 7 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CANADA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) Canadian party leaders hold first official debate during election campaign

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and opposition leaders will take part in the first of two official debates during the federal election campaign. Monday's debate - arranged by a special commission - is in English. 7 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/SASSOLI-LONDON EU parliament head Sassoli in London for Brexit talks with UK PM Johnson

The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, travels to London for Brexit talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson before a make-or-break EU summit on Oct.17-18. Oct 8

BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV) British parliament to be suspended

Queen Elizabeth will suspend, or prorogue, parliament from Tuesday Oct. 8 until the following Monday at the request of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Oct 8

BRITAIN-EU/TUSK-SASSOLI Top EU officials, Tusk and Sassoli, in Berlin for talks with Chancellor Merkel before crunchtime Brexit summit

European Council President Donald Tusk and the head of the EU parliament, David Sassoli, travel to Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel before a make-or-break Brexit summit of all EU leaders on Oct.17-18. Oct 8

POLAND-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) Poland's ruling eurosceptics poised to win Oct. 13 national vote

Poland's nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party could strengthen its grip on power in a national election on Oct. 13, in a fresh win for eurosceptic, anti-immigration groups in the European Union keen to scale back the bloc's liberal agenda. Oct 8

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-POLL Reuters/Ipsos poll on support/opposition to impeaching Trump

Update from the Reuters/Ipsos poll on the % of Americans who believe Trump should be impeached. The poll also will measure the number of Democrats who believe impeachment is a priority over other congressional business. Oct 8

EUROPE-MIGRANTS/MINISTERS EU migration ministers meet as arrivals from Turkey to Greek islands rise

Five EU countries including Italy and Malta will seek support from other countries in the bloc to a relocation agreement they sealed last month for refugees and migrants plucked from the Mediterranean sea trying to cross from Africa to Europe. But another group including Greece and Cyrpus will demand more help on the eastern Mediterranean front as sea arrivals from Turkey are on the rise. Oct 8

COLOMBIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Former Colombian leader Uribe to testify before Supreme Court in fraud case

Colombia's former president Alvaro Uribe will testify in a private hearing as part of an investigation into alleged fraud and graft. Uribe is accused of bribing witnesses to testify that a leftist lawmaker had links to armed groups. Uribe's supporters are expected to rally outside the court. Oct 8

CANADA-ELECTION/POLLS Canadian poll results ahead of Oct. 21 federal election

Canadians will vote in a federal election on Oct. 21. A summary of polls tracking party voting intentions at a national level and published by the media will be updated weekly or as results are published. Oct 8

WTO-FISHERIES/ British naturalist David Attenborough to speak on harmful fisheries subsidies amid WTO talks

British naturalist David Attenborough is expected to urge WTO delegates to kick start negotiations on ending fisheries subsidies which have stalled amid bureaucratic bickering. Parties have just two months left to reach a deal to end harmful fisheries subsidies ahead of a U.N. target for 2020. Oct 8

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS US-ENERGY/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Energy Secretary Perry visits Vilnius, meets Lithuanian president Rick Perry, the U.S. Secretary of Energy, will be in Vilnius on October 7. He will keynote a meeting of „Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation” (P-TEC), a Perry-initiated ministerial forum of the U.S. and Central European countries; he will also meet with Lithuanian president.

7 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari participates in fireside chat Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in fireside chat on the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank's work in Indian Country and the Bank's Center for Indian Country Development before the 2019 Fall Finance and Tribal Economies Conference, in Prior Lake, Minn.

7 Oct 10:20 ET / 14:20 GMT SERBIA-RATES/

Poll on Serbian central bank's benchmark rate Reuters is polling Serbian traders, dealers and economists about their expectations about future benchmark rate and ahead of upcoming central bank's rate-setting meeting.

8 Oct SAMSUNG ELEC-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Samsung Elec Q3 earnings guidance Samsung Electronics will release its guidance for the third-quarter earnings.

8 Oct USA-TRADE/USMCA-MEXICO

U.S. Democratic delegation comes to Mexico as USMCA eyed House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal leads a two-day, Congressional Delegation to Mexico. The trip comes as the House Democratic Working Group on NAFTA 2.0 continues to engage in productive discussions with the U.S. Trade Representative regarding important improvements to the agreement. While in Mexico, members will meet with representatives from the Mexican Government as well as local workers.

8 Oct ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

MEXICO-JOSEJOSE/ (PIX) Body of legendary Mexican crooner Jose Jose due to return to Mexico

The remains of Jose Jose, who died at 71 last week in Miami and whose songs were a soundtrack to jilted lovers across Latin America for half a century, are due to be returned on Tuesday to his home country, likely lying in state at the grand Bellas Artes cultural center and kicking off a series of tribute concerts and memorial events. 8 Oct

