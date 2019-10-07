Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN26 PAK-SAEED LHC issues notice to Punjab govt on Saeed's petition in terror financing case

Lahore: A Pakistani court on Monday issued notices to the Punjab government and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to file a reply by October 28 on the petition of Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed challenging his arrest in a terrorism financing case. By M Zulqernain

FGN22 NOBEL-2NDLD MEDICINE Trio win Nobel Medicine Prize for work on cells, oxygen

Stockholm: US researchers William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza and Britain's Peter Ratcliffe on Monday shared the Nobel Medicine Prize for discoveries on how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability, the Nobel Assembly said. (AFP)

FGN27 PAK-TERROR-LD REPORT Pakistan fares badly in terror financing report, likely to be retained on FATF grey list: Report

Islamabad: The chances are high that Pakistan will be retained on the 'grey list' during the FATF's crucial plenary meetings this month as the country has complied with just one the 40 recommendations set by the global anti-money laundering watchdog at the time of the country's inclusion in the list, according to a report by the Asia Pacific Group (APG). By Sajjad Hussain

FGN25 SINGAPORE-INDIAN-JUDGE Indian-origin Singaporean judge joins Brunei Supreme Court

Singapore: An Indian-origin Singaporean judge has been sworn in by Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah as a judicial commissioner of the Supreme Court of the sultanate, a media report said on Monday. By Gurdip Singh

FGN16 PAK-FATF-RAJNATH Pak rejects Rajnath Singh's remarks over its FATF listing

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday objected to the recent remarks by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that the FATF can any time blacklist the neighbouring country, describing it as India’s attempts to "politicise" the international money laundering watchdog's proceedings. By Sajjad Hussain

