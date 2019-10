Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri had a good meeting on Monday with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and is awaiting good news, a Lebanese government source told Reuters.

Hariri is heading a Lebanese delegation to the United Arab Emirates where he is seeking financial support to help the heavily indebted Lebanese state out of the deep crisis.

