Brazil says more than 100 tons of oil spills found on coast

PTI Sao Paulo
Updated: 08-10-2019 03:02 IST
Brazil's environment minister says more than 100 tons of oil has been spilled along the northeastern coast since the beginning of September. Ricardo Salles said Monday on Twitter that 42 cities have been affected by the spills. He did not say how he reached those figures.

Brazilian police are investigating the origin of the oil, which has killed at least seven turtles and forced swimmers and fishermen to stay away from contaminated areas. State-run oil giant company Petrobras said last week that the spilled oil isn't the type it produces.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to receive a preliminary assessment on the spills this week.

COUNTRY : Brazil
