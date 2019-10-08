International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Russia says it was not informed about U.S. plans to withdraw troops from Syria

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 08-10-2019 15:05 IST
Russia says it was not informed about U.S. plans to withdraw troops from Syria

(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Russia was not informed in advance by the United States or by Turkey about any agreements they had reached about plans to withdraw U.S. troops from northeastern Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Peskov told reporters it remained to be seen how many U.S. troops would be withdrawn, and that other details about the plans remained unclear. "We are very closely watching the situation," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019