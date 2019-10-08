PM Oli greets people on Vijayadashami

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday greeted people on Vijayadashami, urging one and all to develop a civilised, peaceful and friendlier society. Prime Minister Oli said in his message that festival of Vijayadashami might inspire one and all to contribute in the campaign of 'Prosperous Nepal Happy Nepali'.

Extending greetings to the Nepalis home and abroad on the occasion of Dashain, PM Oli said "We are now striving for prosperity after the campaign of political rights came to an end. Therefore, I urge one and all to develop this society a civilised, peaceful and friendlier along with prosperity." He further urged people to observe this festival heartily with friendship and fraternity as it is the festival is all about unity and get together.

During Dashain, over the period of nine days, Goddess Durga and her various manifestations are worshipped. The festival is celebrated in commemoration of the victory by Goddess Durga over demon Mahishasur, symbolising victory of good over evil, and truth over falsehood. People also visit temples of Goddess Durga and sacrifice animals in some places. People put on new dresses, prepare delicious, foods especially meats, and rejoice in the company of family and friends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)