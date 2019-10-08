UAE promises investments, financial aid to Lebanon -Hariri

The United Arab Emirates has promised financial assistance and investments to Lebanon, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday on Twitter.

"Work is ongoing to receive" the promised funds, he added. "We have to follow up on the positive results of the visit, and focus on the best investment the UAE can make in Lebanon."

Hariri led a Lebanese delegation to the Gulf state seeking funds to stem a loss of investor and depositor confidence at home.

