UPDATE 1-Ethiopian Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Dakar, no casualties

An Ethiopian Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing minutes after taking off in Senegal on Tuesday because an engine had caught fire, an airport spokesman said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said. The airline confirmed on Twitter that its plane had to land unexpectedly at Senegal's Blaise Diagne International Airport near the capital Dakar because of "a technical problem" without providing more detail on the cause.

It said that all passengers were being rebooked on other flights. Seven months ago, Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 nose-dived into farmland outside the capital Addis Ababa, killing 157 people.

