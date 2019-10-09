Kim Jong-un makes first public appearance since breakdown of nuclear talks

Pyongyang [North Korea], Oct 9 (Sputnik/ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made his first public appearance after the breakdown of working-level nuclear talks with the US by visiting a farm run by the military, the state media reported. North Korea and the US had held working-level talks in Stockholm last week which fell through. The Korean delegation, headed by Kim Myong Gil, accused the American side of coming to the table with an "empty hand" and maintaining the "old stance and attitude."

In his public appearance, Kim visited various places including a newly-constructed greenhouse and experimental cultivation plot, the Korean Central News Agency wrote in a statement that accompanied photographs of the visit. Kim appeared unperturbed in the photographs, often grinning, as the statement informed that he spoke on patriotic subjects at length.

The Stockholm meeting was the first of its kind since the second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump broke down in a similar manner earlier this year in Hanoi. (Sputnik/ANI)

