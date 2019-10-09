International Development News
Development News Edition
No-deal Brexit "dangerously realistic scenario' - Finnish minsiter

Reuters Helsinki
Updated: 09-10-2019 19:40 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

The European Union is "prepared to face" a no-deal Brexit, which is a "dangerously realistic scenario", Finnish Minister for European Affairs Tytti Tuppurainen told the bloc's lawmakers.

"The UK crashing out is a dangerously realistic scenario," Tuppurainen, whose Finland now holds the rotating EU presidency, said at the European Parliament's plenary session Wednesday.

COUNTRY : Finland
