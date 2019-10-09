The European Union is "prepared to face" a no-deal Brexit, which is a "dangerously realistic scenario", Finnish Minister for European Affairs Tytti Tuppurainen told the bloc's lawmakers.

"The UK crashing out is a dangerously realistic scenario," Tuppurainen, whose Finland now holds the rotating EU presidency, said at the European Parliament's plenary session Wednesday.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Hungary will remain part of the European Union, PM Orban says

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)