Egypt called for an emergency meeting of the League of Arab States over Turkey's offensive into Syria, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"Egypt condemned in the strongest terms the Turkish aggression on Syrian territory," the ministry said in a statement, adding the offensive "represents a blatant and unacceptable attack on the sovereignty of a brotherly Arab state."

