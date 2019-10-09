International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Iraqi Prime Minister announces three days of mourning for those killed in protests

Reuters Baghdad
Updated: 09-10-2019 22:26 IST
Iraqi Prime Minister announces three days of mourning for those killed in protests

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Wednesday announced three days of mourning starting Thursday for those killed in the protests, his office said in a statement.

At least 110 people have been killed and more than 6,000 wounded in the capital Baghdad and in the south, since security forces started cracking down on demonstrators protesting over corruption and unemployment. The dead include at least nine members of the security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Iraq
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019