German gunman filmed shooting, posted online: SITE

The gunman in Wednesday's deadly shooting in the German city of Halle filmed himself during the attack and posted the footage online, the SITE monitoring group said.

"35-mins of head-mounted camera footage of #Halle #Germany shooting was posted on video game site," the group tweeted. In an excerpt of the footage seen by AFP, the suspected perpetrator launched into an anti-Semitic diatribe in English.

