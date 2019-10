Quito, Oct 10 (AFP) Indigenous groups in Ecuador on Thursday seized eight police officers in the capital Quito during a tense stand-off amid violent protests over rising fuel prices.

The uniformed officers, including a woman, were put on display at the city's House of Culture, where indigenous groups from around the country taking part in the protests are camped. (AFP)

