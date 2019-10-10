German gunman was frustrated, computer-obsessed loner

Frankfurt Am Main, Oct 10 (AFP) The German suspect in a deadly anti-Semitic attack targeting a synagogue and a kebab shop in the east of the country was a frustrated, computer-obsessed loner who lived with his mother. Stephan Balliet, 27, was captured by police on Wednesday after he shot dead two people in a gun rampage in the city of Halle.

"The boy was only ever online," spending many hours at the monitor and with few friends, his father was quoted as saying by Bild newspaper, without being named. Balliet had lived with his mother since his parents divorced when he was 14, the paper said.

While he finished school, he had to break off chemistry studies at university after a serious stomach operation, it reported. A manifesto he is believed to have posted online contained chemical formulas the writer claimed to have used to produce pipe bombs and improvised grenades.

About four kilos (nine pounds) of explosives were incorporated into the various bombs packed into his car, prosecutors said. Balliet also served in the Bundeswehr (German army), and several people who saw him during the attack said he looked "professional" or trained in weapons use.

But authorities said Thursday he was not previously known to police or security services and had never been investigated for a crime. Federal prosecutors specialising in terrorist cases have taken on the probe into what was labelled an especially serious crime.

Investigators had secured evidence in a search of the shooter's home in the small village of Benndorf, some 40 kilometres (25 miles) west of Halle, or around 200 kilometres southwest of Berlin. A neighbour told Bild that Balliet worked as a broadcast technician.

His father, who still regularly saw his son, told Bild: "We fought very often, my opinion counted for nothing. I can't reach him any more." Balliet "wasn't at peace with himself or the world, he always blamed others", he added. (AFP) NSA

