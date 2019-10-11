REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-USA/

Thousands flee, hundreds reported dead in Turkish attack on U.S.-allied Kurds in Syria ISTANBUL/ANKARA - Turkey pounded Kurdish militia in northeast Syria for a second day on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee and killing dozens, in a cross-border assault on U.S. allies that has turned the Washington establishment against President Donald Trump.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ Giuliani associates charged with funneling foreign cash to pro-Trump group

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - Two foreign-born Florida businessmen who have helped President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani investigate political rival Joe Biden were arrested in a scheme to illegally funnel Russian money to a pro-Trump election committee and other U.S. political candidates, prosecutors said on Thursday. U.S.

HEALTH-VAPING-CDC-GUIDANCE/ Amid vaping crisis, U.S. to issue new advice for doctors focused on lung infections

CHICAGO - U.S. health officials are preparing to release new guidance for doctors stressing the need to ask every patient with an apparent respiratory infection about their vaping history. TEXAS-SHOOTING/

El Paso mass murder suspect pleads not guilty, accused of targeting Mexicans EL PASO, Texas - The Texas man accused of deliberately targeting Mexicans in a shooting spree that killed 22 people at an El Paso Walmart store pleaded not guilty on Thursday in his first court appearance.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

U.S., China resume high-level trade talks as non-core concessions seen possible WASHINGTON - Top U.S. and Chinese negotiators met on Thursday for the first time since late July to try to ease a bitter 15-month trade war and business groups expressed optimism that they might be able to find enough common ground to delay a U.S. tariff hike scheduled for next week.

USA-BOEING-AIRPLANES/ Cracks found on 38 of 810 Boeing 737 NG jets inspected globally

WASHINGTON - Boeing Co said on Thursday that airlines had inspected 810 of the company’s 737 NG jets around the world and found 38 structural cracks requiring repair and replacement of the affected parts. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-CUBA-GOODING-JR/ Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to face new U.S. charges in groping case

NEW YORK - Actor Cuba Gooding Jr.’s trial on charges of groping a woman at a Manhattan bar was postponed Thursday as prosecutors revealed they had brought new charges against him in connection with another incident. FILM-AMERICANWOMAN/

Sienna Miller faces every mother's worst nightmare in 'grueling' new role LONDON - Portraying a single mother whose teenage daughter suddenly disappears in “American Woman” was a “grueling” role for Sienna Miller that forced the British-American actress to imagine her worst nightmare.

SPORTS GYMNASTICS-WORLD-BILES/

Biles by miles: U.S. gymnast claims record fifth all-around world title American Simone Biles became the first woman to win five all-around titles at the gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart on Thursday, building on her legacy as one of the greatest of all time.

CHINA-BASKETBALL/NBA Excited China fans cheer NBA game despite row over HK tweet

SHANGHAI/BEIJING - Thousands of Chinese fans cheered and clapped through an NBA exhibition game in Shanghai on Thursday after days of controversy and online vitriol over a now-deleted tweet by a team manager backing anti-China protests in Hong Kong. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks to conference in Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in moderated discussion before the 20th Annual Creating Opportunity Conference, in Atlanta, Ga.

10 Oct 18:30 ET / 22:30 GMT HUAWEI TECH-FAMILY/ (PIX)

Huawei's side businesses keep it in the family Chinese tech giant Huawei may be one of China's most global firms, but it still has elements of a family business, with founder Ren Zhengfei's brother, son, and wife playing key roles in Huawei's little-known side businesses that include wine importing and luxury hotels.

11 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT VIETNAM-LABOUR/ (PIX)

Choke point: Vietnam skilled labour squeezed by Sino-U.S. trade war A new front has opened in the U.S.-China trade war as companies shifting manufacturing to Vietnam engage in a fierce battle for skilled labour, aggravating an existing shortage and prompting calls for education reforms to address the problem.

11 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD (PIX)

WEEKAHEAD-Spillover: world economies' next big headache Factories have been the first victims of the Trump-era global trade rows. Now the question is how much their troubles will spread to other parts of the world's biggest economies: the so-called spillover effect.

11 Oct PES-BANKRUPTCY/BUYERS

Bidders enter round two for Philly refinery, but scant data clouds process Groups vying for the Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery are racing to prepare detailed bids to purchase the idled plant, but the lack of data about the company and its assets is frustrating the process, sources familiar with the proposals said.

11 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT MALAYSIA-BUDGET/ (PIX)

Malaysia to present Budget 2020 Malaysia's finance minister will present the government's budget for 2020, as Southeast Asia's third-largest economy looks to boost domestic consumption and investments to soften the blow from a drawn out trade war between the U.S. and China.

11 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT AUTOS-USA/USED (PIX)

Rising old used car prices help push poor Americans over the edge For America's working poor, the essential ingredient for getting and keeping a job - having a car - has never been more costly, and millions of people are finding it impossible to keep up with payments despite prolonged economic growth and low unemployment.

11 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari speaks before Council on Foreign Relations Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in fireside chat before the Council on Foreign Relations C. Peter McColough Series on International Economics, in New York.

11 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT PURDUE PHARMA-BANKRUPTCY/

Judge to consider request by OxyContin maker Purdue to pause litigation against company A U.S. bankruptcy judge will consider a request by Purdue Pharma LP to pause for nine months thousands of lawsuits against the OxyContin maker accusing it and its controlling Sackler family of contributing the nationwide opioid addiction crisis. Two dozen states oppose the request and have accused the Sacklers of using the Purdue bankruptcy to shield the family's billion-dollar wealth from victims.

11 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CLIMATE-CHANGE/CITIES (TV) Mayors from the world's largest and most influential cities meet for the C40 Mayors Summit

Global mayors from the world’s largest and most influential cities will convene with CEOs, philanthropists, campaigners, scientists and citizens at the landmark C40 Mayors Summit in Copenhagen. 11 Oct

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/HARDWARE SHOP (PIX) (TV) Hardware store supply protective gears to Hong Kong protesters face threat

An outfit called ‘National Disaster Hardware Store’ is one of the main suppliers of gas masks and other protest gears, and in order to minimise police prosecution they operate pop-ups in protest-hits areas that appear quickly and then shut down. 11 Oct

TUNISIA-ELECTION/ Tunisia election preview

In their politics, temperament, background and appearance, the contrast between the two men competing to become Tunisia's next head of state could hardly be starker. But whichever wins Sunday's election, it will represent a profound rejection of politics as normal. 11 Oct

INDIA-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV) India's PM Modi to host China's President Xi at summit with ties strained by Kashmir

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping for an informal summit starting on Friday with the talks coming at a time when ties have been strained over the disputed region of Kashmir. 11 Oct

USA-IMMIGRATION/OIL (PIX) ‘Broken system’ starves U.S. oil boom of immigrant workers

New Mexico and Texas are experiencing the biggest oil boom in U.S. history but local employers like Johnny Vega say they have well equipment standing idle as a broken immigration system starves them of badly needed workers. 11 Oct

POLAND-ELECTION/KACZYNSKI (PIX) Poland's Kaczynski steps out of shadows to mobilise rural vote

Long cast as a reclusive backstage strategist, Poland's conservative leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski is trying out a new role as he campaigns to mobilise the rural vote ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election: that of a charismatic leader. 11 Oct

MOZAMBIQUE-ELECTION/ (PIX) Mozambique poll tests shaky peace in nascent gas hub

Mozambique's Oct. 15 election, which comes amid political violence and in the wake of a debt scandal and two devastating cyclones, could prove make or break for a landmark peace accord agreed just months ago. At stake is the future stability of a nation poised to become a major gas exporter with the help of energy multinationals. 11 Oct

TUNISIA-ELECTION/TIMELINE (PIX) Tunisia's bumpy path to democracy

Tunisia's votes for president this month and parliament in October are the next step in its transition to democracy after a revolution that triggered the "Arab Spring" uprisings of 2011. 11 Oct

USA-TRUMP/VANCE Trump, US due to file briefs in New York tax return dispute

President Donald Trump is expected to file a brief in his appeal of an order allowing Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to obtain his tax returns from his accounting firm. The U.S. Department of Justice is also expected to file an amicus brief. The briefs are due by 5 pm. 11 Oct

MOZAMBIQUE-ELECTION/CANDIDATES Key candidates in Mozambique's general election

Candidates in Mozambique's Oct. 15 presidential election include incumbent Filipe Nyusi; the new leader of former guerrilla movement turned opposition party Renamo, Ossufo Momade, and Daviz Simango, a former Renamo politician and popular city mayor who heads Mozambique’s third-largest party. 11 Oct

BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER-BARCLAY (PIX) (TV) EU, UK Brexit negotiators seek last-minute way out of deadlock

The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and UK Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay meet in Brussels to discuss any last-minute way out of the negotiating impasse ahead of Britain's departure date on Oct.31. 11 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) 2019 Nobel Peace Prize is announced

The laureate of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize is announced at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo. 11 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) South Africa's Zuma due in court over arms deal case

South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma is due in court to hear whether he has been granted a permanent stay of prosecution over a 1990s arms deal to buy 30 billion rand ($2 billion) of European military hardware for the South African armed forces. Zuma, accused of fraud, racketeering and money laundering, has denied wrongdoing. 11 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER EU member states get update on the latest on Brexit

The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier updates the 27 EU states staying on together on the latest on Brexit before a make-or-break EU summit on Oct.17-18 and Britain's departure date on Oct.31. 11 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/BABIES (PIX) (TV) EXCLUSIVE- Thousands of children, including babies, at risk in Mexico under U.S. migrant program Thousands of children, including hundreds of infants under age 1, have been sent back to Mexico with their families under a Trump administration policy that forces migrants to wait in dangerous border towns for U.S. immigration court hearings, a Reuters data analysis has found.

11 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-YOVANOVITCH (PIX) (TV)

U.S. diplomat attacked by Trump over Ukraine due before House panels for impeachment probe Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine whom President Donald Trump attacked as "bad news," is due to appear for a closed-door deposition as part of the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into Trump's alleged effort to pressure the Ukraine president into investigating one of his Democratic rivals in the 2020 presidential election.

11 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT ECUADOR-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Indigenous-led protesters keep pressure on Moreno government to repeal austerity package More than week-long protests led by indigenous groups continue against President Lenin Moreno's governmnent in effort to overturn austerity measures including elimination of fuel subsidies. Government seeking to start a dialogue, but arrests rise and reports of abuses by security forces proliferate.

11 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

TOTAL-BIOFUELS/PALMOIL French Constitutional Council to rule on Total's biofuels appeal

The Council will rule on an appeal brought by Total against a recent French law that excludes palm oil from a list of permitted biofuels, and the elimination of its tax advantages from Jan. 2020. The decision is critical for Total's La Mede biorefinery which runs partly on palm oil. 11 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/USA-KURDS

'We feel a little betrayed:' Kurds in United States angry at Trump's troop pullback Kurdish immigrants living in the United States, in pockets from New York to Nashville, voice anger and a sense of betrayal at President Donald Trump's pullback of troops from a key corridor on the Syria-Turkey border that set the stage for an invasion that has killed dozens.

11 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

