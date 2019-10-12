International Development News
Reuters Ouagadougou
Updated: 12-10-2019 22:03 IST
Gunmen kill about 15 people in attack on Burkina Faso mosque

Gunmen killed about 15 people and wounded others in an attack on a mosque in northern Burkina Faso during prayers on Friday evening, a security source and a local official told Reuters.

The identity of the gunmen was not yet clear. This year an Islamist insurgency in Burkina Faso has ignited ethnic and religious tensions, especially in the northern areas bordering restive Mali.

COUNTRY : Burkina Faso
