REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels advanced into the border town of Ras al Ain in northeast Syria on Saturday but it was unclear how far, with Turkey saying it had taken the town center, and Kurdish-led forces denying that and saying they were counter-attacking.

MIDEAST-IRAN-TANKER/ Iran decries 'cowardly attack' on oil tanker

DUBAI (Reuters) - An Iranian government spokesman on Saturday described as a “cowardly attack” an incident that Iranian media have called the apparent targeting by missiles of an Iranian-owned oil tanker, and said Iran would respond after the facts had been studied. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ Trump defends Giuliani in tweet after report of federal probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump defended his attorney Rudy Giuliani on Saturday as a “legendary crime buster” and “wonderful lawyer” after a media report that prosecutors are investigating whether the former New York mayor broke lobbying laws in his dealings in Ukraine. USA-ELECTION-FACEBOOK/

Warren campaign challenges Facebook ad policy with 'false' Zuckerberg ad U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren’s Democratic presidential campaign this week challenged Facebook’s policy that exempts politicians’ ads from fact-checking, by running ads on the social media platform containing the false claim that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg endorsed President Donald Trump’s re-election bid.

BUSINESS USA-AUTOS-LABOR/

UAW boosts strike pay as GM walkout continues WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union said Saturday it will boost strike pay for 48,000 hourly workers at General Motors Co (GM.N) by $25 a week to $275 as a strike against the largest U.S. automaker nears the end of its fourth week.

LYFT-INC-LAWSUIT-NEWYORK/ Lyft follows Uber in suing NYC over cruising time caps

Lyft Inc, following its rival Uber’s move, has sued New York City seeking to nullify a new rule limiting the time its drivers are allowed to spend cruising in Manhattan without passengers, the company said on Saturday. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-KAREL-GOTT-MOURNERS/ Czechs bid final farewell to Karel Gott, Eastern Europe's Sinatra

Czechs bid a final farewell on Friday to singer Karel Gott, standing in line for hours to pay their respects to the man whose popularity in former communist Europe earned him the nickname the "Sinatra of the East". SPORTS

ATHLETICS-KIPCHOG Kipchoge's sub-two hour marathon like landing on the moon

VIENNA (Reuters) - Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge made athletics history on Saturday when he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, stretching the limits of human endeavor and passing a milestone few thought could be reached for decades if at all. GYMNASTICS-WORLD-BILE

Brilliant Biles wins vault gold to tie worlds medal record Simone Biles claimed a record-equaling 23rd medal at the gymnastics world championships on Saturday, leading an American one-two finish in the vault final in Stuttgart.

CHINA-BASKETBALL-NBA Chinese fans miffed at NBA, but not enough to skip a game

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Thousands of Chinese basketball fans cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets at an NBA exhibition game in the city of Shenzhen on Saturday night - but some warned the organization to stay out of politics. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS POLAND-ELECTION/LEADERS VOTE (PIX) (TV)

Leaders vote in Poland's parliamentary election Leaders and main candidates vote in Poland's parliamentary election, with most polls showing the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) as the likely winners.

13 Oct POLAND-ELECTION/VOTING (PIX)

Voting underway in Poland's parliamentary election Poles vote in Poland's parliamentary election with recent polls showing the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) partly the likely winner

13 Oct POLAND-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Second term awaits nationalist PiS as polarised Poles prepare to vote Poland holds an election on Sunday that is likely to hand the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party a second term in office, potentially deepening the country's isolation as unease within the EU about its commitment to democratic standards grows.

13 Oct POLAND-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN (PIX) (TV)

Polls open in Poland's parliamentary election Poland holds a parliamentary election, with most polls showing the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) as the likely winners.

13 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/YANG

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang's quixotic U.S. presidential campaign gets serious Entrepreneur Andrew Yang knows most people initially viewed his candidacy for U.S. president – and his campaign promise to guarantee every American a basic, government-funded income – as a gimmick. Only in recent months has he gone from an entertaining diversion to a serious candidate in the Democratic Party's 2020 nominating race, and his campaign is rushing to catch up with the top tier.

13 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/OIL (PIX)

‘Broken system’ starves U.S. oil boom of immigrant workers New Mexico and Texas are experiencing the biggest oil boom in U.S. history but local employers like Johnny Vega say they have well equipment standing idle as a broken immigration system starves them of badly needed workers. 13 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-RESULTS/OUTLOOK (GRAPHIC) (GRAPHIC)

What to watch with Q3 earnings for U.S. companies U.S. companies are preparing to report third-quarter results following a rocky few months in which they grappled with a U.S.-China trade conflict undermining the business environment and an overall economy that has been showing signs of struggling. 13 Oct

NEPAL-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV) Chinese President Xi visits Nepal, meets PM Sharma Oli

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Nepal and meets Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, according to the Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after he made a two-day visit to India. 13 Oct

USA-RESULTS/OUTLOOK (GRAPHIC) (GRAPHIC) What to watch with Q3 earnings for U.S. companies U.S. companies are preparing to report third-quarter results following a rocky few months in which they grappled with a U.S.-China trade conflict undermining the business environment and an overall economy that has been showing signs of struggling.

13 Oct

Also Read: Reuters Science News Summary

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)