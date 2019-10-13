Lebanon says Israel sent drone over Hezbollah area

Beirut, Oct 13 (AFP) The Lebanese army on Sunday accused Israel of sending a reconnaissance drone at the weekend over Beirut's southern suburbs, a bastion of the Shiite militant Hezbollah group. On August 25, two explosives-laden drones were sent to the same area. One of them exploded, sparking a dangerous escalation between Hezbollah and Israel.

On Saturday night, "one of the Israel enemy's reconnaissance drones violated Lebanese air space... overflew the southern suburbs and left," the army said in a statement. The Iran-backed Hezbollah is represented in Lebanon's government and parliament but is considered a terrorist organisation by Israel and Washington, which has stepped up the financial pressure on the organisation.

The August incident heightened regional tensions, which culminated in a cross-border exchange of fire in early September. Hezbollah vowed then that it would shoot down any Israeli drones violating Lebanon's air space. (AFP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)